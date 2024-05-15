Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 13 May 2024, Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised nil-cost options over 101,126 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Awards and Deferred Bonus Awards that were granted to him on 28 April 2021. Full details of the Awards were included in a regulatory announcement released on 20 April 2021 and in the Company's 2021 Annual Report and Accounts. A total of 48,450 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Baxter. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Baxter after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

