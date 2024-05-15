Press release

15 May 2024, 18:30

Sdiptech AB (publ) - Parts of the management in Sdiptech sell shares for private reasons

Today, Sdiptech announces that parts of the company's management team have sold Class B shares for private reasons, among other things to cover the tax costs that have arisen in connection with previous option programs in Sdiptech.

The parts of the management team that have sold shares continue to be invested in Sdiptech through shares and option programs. All members of the management team have stated that they will continue to invest in the company's upcoming incentive programs. In total, the sale comprises 129,454 Class B shares.

For additional information, please contact:

My Lundberg, Head of Sustainability & IR, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 5 000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 15 May 2024, at 18:30 CEST.

Attachment