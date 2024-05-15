Energy Safety Canada Appoints Former Ovintiv Executive as New President and CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Safety Canada, the national safety association for Canada’s energy industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vineeta Maguire as the new President and Chief Executive Officer effective June 11, 2024. Vineeta will succeed Murray Elliott, who announced his retirement in January after serving in the role for seven years.



Vineeta brings more than 30 years of deep operational experience in the energy industry. Her diverse leadership roles from field operations to most recently transforming supply chain has integrated the safety perspectives and efficiency of multi-disciplinary teams including trades, services and vendors across the industry.

Murray Elliott has led Energy Safety Canada since September 2017. He retires after a career spanning over three decades, which has included serving in significant roles at Shell Canada. Murray’s visionary leadership has guided Energy Safety Canada’s strategy, significantly influencing the organization’s global recognition.

“Murray’s contributions to Energy Safety Canada and the broader energy industry have been substantial. His leadership and vision for health and safety have established a strong foundation for our continued growth and impact on industry,” said Steve Reynish, Board Chair at Energy Safety Canada. “We are all truly grateful for his dedication and his contributions and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Vineeta’s experience in executive roles across domestic and international organizations saw her lead transformative strategies for North American operations and supply chains. As Vice President of Ovintiv’s Canadian Operations, Vineeta demonstrated exceptional leadership by overseeing a 1,000-person functional organization that included drilling, completions, facilities, field operations, health and safety, and stakeholder communications. As Vice President Supply Management – North America, Vineeta's strategic vision and operational expertise were instrumental in optimizing supply chain efficiencies, driving innovation, and ensuring effective coordination across complex operations.

Vineeta currently serves on Whitecap Resources Inc.’s Board of Directors and is an advisor and mentor at the Haskayne School of Business and the Schulich School of Engineering at the University of Calgary. She has been recognized for her leadership and contributions with awards including the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee 2023 Medal for volunteer service, a 2020 STEP Award from the North American Manufacturing Institute and was named one of the Top 100 Most Influential Women in Supply Chain in 2019.

“I am honored to join Energy Safety Canada and continue the important work of advancing safety in the energy industry,” said Vineeta Maguire. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by Murray Elliott and driving further innovation and excellence in health and safety in Canada’s energy industry.”

Energy Safety Canada is committed to ensuring the energy industry has the skilled workforce required for a thriving industry. Under Vineeta’s leadership, Energy Safety Canada is positioned to further strengthen its reputation as a globally respected and trusted health and safety authority with deep expertise to improve workplace safety.

For more information, please contact:

Media@EnergySafetyCanada.com

About Energy Safety Canada

Energy Safety Canada is a globally recognized safety authority dedicated to continually advancing safety in the energy industry. Founded in 1949, Energy Safety Canada mobilizes industry to drive safe work performance through education, resources and engagement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0216038d-18d8-4d3e-b4c0-41e4881f7f47