Royal Farms Voted #1 Best Gas Station for Food in the Nation

BALTIMORE, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, the World-Famous convenience store and gas station chain, is proud to announce that it has been named the "Best Gas Station for Food" by USA Today's 10Best Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores Royal Farms' commitment to delighting customers with exceptional food offerings and unparalleled convenience.



USA Today's 10Best Awards are highly regarded across the industry, recognizing excellence in various categories based on public votes and expert evaluations. The "Best Gas Station for Food" category highlights establishments that go above and beyond in delivering delicious and satisfying food options to travelers and locals alike. In the fiercely competitive category, Royal Farms emerged triumphant for its exceptional food offerings that redefine the gas station dining experience.

Royal Farms has become a favorite destination for those seeking a quick and satisfying meal on the go. Renowned for its World-Famous fried chicken, freshly prepared sandwiches, and round-the-clock breakfast options, Royal Farms has become synonymous with delicious, high-quality fare that exceeds expectations. Each item is meticulously crafted using premium ingredients and served with a commitment to outstanding service, reflecting Royal Farms' dedication to providing customers with delightful experiences that happen Real Fresh, Real Fast.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the title of 'Best Gas Station for Food' from USA Today's 10Best Awards," said Aliyah Atayee, Public Relations Manager at Royal Farms. "This accolade is a testament to the persistent dedication and unwavering commitment of our team members who strive to provide exceptional food and service to our valued customers.”

Royal Farms' commitment to culinary excellence extends beyond its food offerings, with many locations featuring dine-in seating areas, grab-and-go options, and state-of-the-art coffee bars serving freshly brewed coffee in every cup. Whether customers are fueling up for a road trip or grabbing a quick bite during their daily commute, Royal Farms aims to provide a convenient and satisfying meal for all.

As Royal Farms celebrates this momentous achievement, the company remains committed to its mission of providing communities with outstanding convenience. With expansion plans on the horizon, Royal Farms eagerly anticipates sharing its award-winning food offerings with an even broader audience across the nation.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

aatayee@royalfarms.com