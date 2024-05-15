Kamaka Air Under New Leadership with Former Southwest Airlines Directors at the Helm

HONOLULU, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamaka Air, the premier inter-island air cargo business based in Honolulu, announces a significant leadership transition as it continues its evolution under new ownership. The current ownership group, who acquired the company in 2022, is ushering in a new era by appointing two former directors of Southwest Airlines to lead the company into its next phase of growth.



Effective immediately, David Hinderland will assume the role of CEO, bringing with him more than 30 years of airline, air cargo and integrated logistics experience. Dave excelled in developing all aspects of air cargo business development including start-up cargo airline development, strategic marketing, sales management, advertising, promotions, ground operations, cargo facility development, international air cargo interline network programs and customer centric service strategies. During his tenure at Southwest Airlines, Dave was the Director of Cargo Marketing and Business Development for 19 years and led the cargo management team to generate double-digit revenue growth adding to the highly successful growth of Southwest Airlines passenger revenues of $18 billion.

Joining Dave is Ken Gile, who will serve as COO and leverage his extensive background in airline operations to drive Kamaka Air forward in the competitive air cargo market. Ken was one of the original flydubai employees, starting as COO. He served in that position for 12 years developing and executing the strategic start-up plan that grew from zero aircraft to over 60 aircraft generating $3 billion in revenue. He was responsible for safety, maintenance, quality assurance, security, flight operations, scheduling, network-control and in-flight sales. Ken’s departments developed flydubai’s aircraft utilization plan, which afforded flydubai the ability to create one of the highest aircraft daily utilization rates. He was also an employee at Southwest Airlines for 25 years in flight operations serving in several key roles, the last two as Chief Pilot and Director of Flight Operations. During his tenure, Southwest Airlines experienced a historic network and revenue growth of 35x.

This strategic move is fully supported by Kamaka Air's current executive team, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership. Jim Petrides and John Gravener, key members of the company's leadership, will remain involved as board members, providing valuable insight and guidance as the company embarks on its ambitious growth trajectory.

Kamaka Air distinguishes itself in serving the people of Hawaii by providing reliable air cargo services under several sub-service agreements, catering to both commercial and private clients. With new leadership in place, Kamaka Air is poised to expand its presence and enhance its service offerings. The company plans to pursue ongoing sales initiatives to strengthen its air cargo business while concurrently exploring opportunities to establish strategic partnerships with local businesses across the islands.

For more information about Kamaka Air and its services, please visit www.kamakaair.com.