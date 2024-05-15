Beyond Finance Honored With a Silver Stevie From the 22nd Annual American Business Awards

HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Finance , one of the nation's largest and most influential debt consolidation services and financial technology organizations, announced it has been recognized with one of the coveted Silver Stevie® Awards as part of the 22nd Annual American Business Awards ® for “Achievement in Finance.”



The American Business Awards are the nation’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations–public and private, profit and non-profit, large and small.

“We’re grateful to be honored by the American Business Awards among such an extensive and distinguished group of leaders and organizations across diverse industries,” said Beyond Finance's Chief Operations Officer Lou Antonelli . “This recognition reflects the hard work and innovation our team has put into enabling our growth and helping our clients move beyond debt and achieve financial freedom.”

Beyond Finance leads the debt consolidation services industry with a novel, holistic approach to debt consolidation services. It offers more than 300,000 current and past clients a customized plan that involves a streamlined payment process, no upfront fees, the first-ever industry mobile app, client success interaction, and free financial therapy by two recognized leaders in that practice. To date, the organization has helped U.S. adults pay off over $1 billion in debt.

“What Beyond Finance does truly matters! Taking the opportunity and time to listen, understand the struggles, and combine mental health with a solution is a unique and important way to make a difference. Great job! Thank you for what you do,” said one judge from this year’s Stevie Awards .

This year’s awards had more than 300 professionals worldwide participate in the judging process to select this year’s winners from 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. Winners will be presented at a gala ceremony in New York in June.

About Beyond Finance, LLC

Beyond Finance, LLC, based in Houston, is one of the nation’s largest and most influential debt consolidation services and financial technology organizations. By standing alongside clients wherever they are in their debt journey, Beyond Finance uses personalized consolidation services and innovative technology to give them the clarity, confidence and tools they need to move beyond debt. Since 2017, Beyond Finance has moved over 300,000 clients beyond more than $1 billion of debt. In 2024, Beyond Finance was awarded with ConsumerAffairs’ inaugural “Buyer’s Choice Awards” for Best Customer Service, Experience with Staff, and Transparency related to personal finance and its debt consolidation programs. They have additional offices in Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.

