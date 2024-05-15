Pixalate’s April 2024 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Based on Open Programmatic Ad Revenue in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store: ‘Happy Color’, ‘SnackVideo’ Among Top Grossing Apps in North America & APAC

LONDON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the April 2024 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Report for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

The report reveals the estimated top grossing mobile apps in open programmatic advertising revenue segmented by regions including, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM) across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .





In April 2024, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 31.6 billion open programmatic impressions across over 11.9 million mobile apps (including delisted apps) from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to compile this research.

Key Findings: April Top Grossing Mobile App Store Apps

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.