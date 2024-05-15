Pixalate’s April 2024 Top Grossing Connected TV (CTV) Apps Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Revenue: Hulu, Vix Among Top Grossing Apps

LONDON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the April 2024 Global Top Grossing Connected TV Apps Benchmark Reports for Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV .





The reports reveal the estimated top grossing CTV apps in open programmatic advertising revenue segmented by regions including, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM) across popular CTV platforms.





In April 2024, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 6,000 CTV apps (including delisted apps) and nearly 2.8 billion open programmatic advertising impressions to compile the research in this series.





Key Findings: April Top Grossing CTV App Store Apps

North America : Hulu led in ad revenue across Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV s, generating an estimated $158 million in ad revenue through open programmatic advertising

: Hulu led in ad revenue across , , , and s, generating an estimated $158 million in ad revenue through open programmatic advertising Latin America (LATAM) : Vix took the top spot on Roku and Samsung Smart TV , bringing in an estimated $2 million in ad revenue through open programmatic advertising

: Vix took the top spot on and , bringing in an estimated $2 million in ad revenue through open programmatic advertising Asia Pacific (APAC) : YuppTV led on Samsung TVs with an estimated $45k in open programmatic ad revenue

: led on Samsung TVs with an estimated $45k in open programmatic ad revenue Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA): A Seattle Church app emerged as the top earner on Roku, generating an estimated $26k in ad revenue through open programmatic advertising

