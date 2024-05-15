ValueZone Launches New Tools to Maximize Earnings During Ongoing Crypto Summer

London, U.K., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As anticipation builds for the upcoming crypto summer, ValueZone is pleased to announce the launch of its cutting-edge cryptocurrency trading platform designed to empower users to generate sustainable passive income. This innovative platform combines sophisticated technology with user-friendly features to optimize investment strategies and maximize returns during peak trading seasons.

ValueZone's platform leverages advanced algorithms and AI-driven tools to analyze market trends and execute trades efficiently. This allows both novice and experienced traders to benefit from potential market gains without the need to constantly monitor their investments. As the crypto market enters its highly anticipated summer rally, ValueZone provides the tools necessary to thrive.

"We are excited to offer a platform that not only simplifies crypto trading but also enhances our users' ability to generate passive income during the most active trading periods," said Adam Carl Waldman, CEO of ValueZone. "Our goal is to democratize access to crypto investment tools, enabling everyone to take advantage of the upcoming crypto summer."

Highlights of ValueZone’s Crypto Trading Platform:

Automated Trading Systems: Utilize AI to execute trades based on real-time market analysis, reducing the need for manual intervention and allowing for round-the-clock trading.

Customizable Strategies: Users can tailor their trading approaches based on their risk tolerance and investment goals, making it easier to manage portfolios during volatile periods.

Enhanced Security Measures: With state-of-the-art security protocols, ValueZone ensures that all user funds and data are protected against potential threats.

Educational Resources: ValueZone provides comprehensive resources and support to educate users on effective trading strategies and market trends.

ValueZone Investment Plans:

These plans are designed to accommodate various investment preferences and financial objectives, offering flexible durations and profit potentials to suit a wide range of traders.



AI Free Experience Bot: $50 unit price, 1-day duration, $1 daily profit, $1 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

AI High Frequency Trading Strategies: $100 unit price, 2-day duration, $2 daily profit, $4 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

AI Statistical Arbitrage Strategies: $500 unit price, 3-day duration, $5.50 daily profit, $16.50 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

AI Cross Market Arbitrage Strategy: $1,500 unit price, 7-day duration, $18 daily profit, $126 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

AI Short Term CTA Strategy: $3,000 unit price, 10-day duration, $39 daily profit, $390 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

AI Short Term Alpha Strategy: $5,000 unit price, 15-day duration, $70 daily profit, $1,050 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

AI Trend Following Strategy: $8,000 unit price, 15-day duration, $120 daily profit, $1,800 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

AI Quantitative Hedging Strategy: $15,000 unit price, 25-day duration, $240 daily profit, $6,000 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

AI Dynamic Portfolio Strategy: $23,000 unit price, 25-day duration, $391 daily profit, $9,775 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

AI Capital Weighted Portfolio Strategy: $35,000 unit price, 30-day duration, $630 daily profit, $18,900 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

AI Momentum Investment Strategy: $50,000 unit price, 30-day duration, $950 daily profit, $28,500 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

AI Growth Investment Strategy: $100,000 unit price, 45-day duration, $2,000 daily profit, $90,000 total profit, referral rewards, capital back.

Empowering Traders for the Crypto Summer:

The term 'crypto summer' refers to a period of significant bullish activity in the cryptocurrency markets, often resulting in substantial price increases. ValueZone's platform is specially designed to help users optimize their trading strategies during these times, ensuring they are well-positioned to capitalize on market movements.

Real-Time Analytics: Gain insights into market trends as they develop to make informed trading decisions quickly. Passive Income Streams: With automated tools, users can set up their trading strategies once and let the system manage the trades, creating opportunities for passive income. Diverse Asset Options: Trade across a wide variety of cryptocurrencies to spread risk and increase potential returns.

Strategic Plans for Future:

Looking ahead, ValueZone is committed to continuous enhancement of its platform to keep pace with the evolving cryptocurrency market. The company plans to introduce more personalized features and expand its educational initiatives to ensure that traders of all levels can succeed.

"As the market grows, so will ValueZone. We are dedicated to adapting our services to meet the needs of our users and to remain at the forefront of the cryptocurrency trading industry," Waldman concluded.

For more information about how to get started with ValueZone and make the most of the crypto summer, visit https://valuezone.ai or use media contacts.

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Siodina Edgar

Contact Email: siodinaedgar (at) valuezone.ai

Company Name: Wealth Investment Blockchain Company Ltd.

City/Country: Essex, United Kingdom

Website: https://valuezone.ai





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency & securities.