South Florida PBS Health Channel Launches New Series: Ask the Doc: No Appointment Needed

Miami, Florida, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, FL – South Florida PBS Health Channel’s new original production, Ask the Doc: No Appointment Needed, is an engaging interactive series that simplifies healthcare by bringing medical professionals right into your living room. This series premieres on Monday, May 20th at 12:30 PM on the Health Channel and will stream live on AllHealthGo’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

This innovative series invites viewers to submit their health-related questions by emailing questions@allhealthtv.com or by submitting them in the comments section during the Facebook and YouTube Live streams to receive tailored advice from trusted specialists in real time. Whether viewers are dealing with back pain, concerned about flu symptoms in children, or have general health inquiries, our panel of experts—including an orthopedic surgeon, pediatrician, primary care physician, pharmacist, and specialized nurses—are here to assist.

Meet the Expert Line-up :

Mondays at 12:30 PM - Consult Dr. Georgiy Brusovanik, a renowned Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, for expert advice on managing back and neck pain.

Tuesdays at 12:30 PM - Speak with Dr. Scarlet Constant, Board Certified Pediatrician, and founder of Constant Care Pediatrics, for insights into pediatric health.

Wednesdays at 12:30 PM - Engage with Dr. Kamaljit Kaur, a seasoned Primary Care Physician, to address a broad range of health issues.

Thursdays at 12:30 PM - Join Dr. Madeline Camejo, Vice President & Chief Pharmacy Officer at Baptist Health South Florida, for advice on medications and treatments.

Fridays at 12:30 PM - Connect with the Ask Hanna Nurses for answers to general health queries.

"We are excited to bring this innovative new series to our viewers across South Florida. 'Ask the Doc: No Appointment Needed' provides a unique platform for our community to get their health questions answered directly by medical experts in an interactive and accessible format,” said Dolores Fernandez Alonso, CEO at South Florida PBS. “Our goal is to help demystify healthcare and empower people to take charge of their well-being by connecting them with trusted medical professionals right from their living rooms. This series underscores our commitment to leveraging technology and community engagement to improve lives through education and trusted information."

Watch the premiere on Monday, May 20th at 12:30 PM, and tune in every weekday to the Health Channel, or stream the program live on AllHealthGo’s Facebook and YouTube pages. To learn more about Ask the Doc: No Appointment Needed, visit the website: https://allhealthtv.com/program/ask-the-doc-no-appointment-needed.

About the Health Channel:

AllHealthGo is South Florida PBS’ exciting new digital health media venture that is building a trusted source of health and wellness information for consumers hungry for information and understanding. Through AllHealthGo’s Health Channel, the only 24/7 health and wellness TV channel in the country, we connect you with medical and well-being specialists in real-time, promoting healthier lifestyle options. In partnership with prestigious organizations, the service aims to empower you with the most up-to-date information, enabling you to take more control of your and your family’s health. To complement the live interactions with medical and well-being specialists, AllHealthGo offers a robust companion digital platform that provides access to specialized services.

