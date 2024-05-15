Global Feed Binders Market Size To Worth USD 7.1 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.16%

New York, United States , May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Feed Binders Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.1 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.16% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4044

Feed binders are used to bind several feed components together and maintain a uniform feed shape. The market for feed binder products has a big influence on the feed industry. Feed binders are foods that can both suggestively improve the integrity of the product and improve the livestock's ability to absorb nutrients by preventing loss during in-transfer. In animal nutrition, feed binders are used to increase the feed's visibility. The expansion of the market for animal meat is one of the factors driving the global feed binders market. The amount of animal flesh ingested has been rising significantly, according to the USDA. From 224.9 pounds in 2021 to 227 pounds in 2022, it increased. The increasing global consumption of meat and problems related to animal health have led to a boom in the need for feed binders.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Feed Binders Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lignosulfonates, Plant Gums & Starches, Gelatin & Other Hydrocolloids, Clay, Molasses, & Others), By Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, Swine, Aquatic Animals, & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4044

The lignosulfonates segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global feed binders’ market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global feed binders market is divided into lignosulfonates, plant gums and starches, gelatin and other hydrocolloids, clay, molasses, and others. Among these, the lignosulfonates segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global feed binders market during the forecast period. The growth of this market is being driven by the increased usage of lignosulphonates, which have the capacity to emulsify, disperse, and bind, to provide structural integrity in feed product production.

The poultry segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth of the global feed binders market during the estimated timeframe.

On the basis of livestock, the global feed binders market is divided into poultry, cattle, swine, aquatic animals, and others. Among these, the poultry segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth of the global feed binders’ market during the estimated timeframe. The growth is attributed to a greater emphasis being placed on emerging countries such China and India to achieve feed conversion ratios in chicken feed compared to industrialized nations. Japan and South Korea both demonstrated consistent growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4044

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global feed binders market over the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global feed binders’ market over the predicted timeframe. Meat and feed binders for animals are being consumed at an increasing rate due to the growing requirement for a high-protein diet brought on by various nutrient deficiencies. Due to growing disposable incomes, rising dairy product consumption, and the growing popularity of extreme diets like the keto diet, the market for feed binders is expanding quickly.

Throughout the projection period, North America is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate. primarily due to the growing usage of feed binding technologies in industrial settings. In North America, the feed and fertilizer industries are the main end users of feed binders for health.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Feed Binders Market are Jinan Tiantianxiang Co., Ltd., FMC Corporation, Stillwater Milling Company, Darling Ingredients Inc., Huzhimpexinternationall Ltd, Avebe U.A, London Letter File Company, NutriFeedCompany, Panay Mineral Product Resources Corp., Dilly manufacturing company, Juon presentation products, blue seal feeds., and Other Key Vendors.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4044

Recent Development

In November 2021, TriSorb is a premium toxin binder that was introduced to the animal nutrition feed market by Avitech Nutrition, an Indian company.

In April 2021, the US-based specialty materials company Eastman Chemical acquired 3F Feed & Food for an unidentified amount.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global feed binders market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Feed Binders Market, By Type

Lignosulfonates

Plant Gums and Starches

Gelatin and Other Hydrocolloids

Clay

Molasses

Others



Global Feed Binders Market, By Livestock

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Others

Global Feed Binders Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports:

Global Psyllium Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Conventional Psyllium, and Organic Psyllium), By Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Personal Care, and Cosmetics), By Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Flavor Blends, Fragrance Blends, Essential Oils & Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals), By End User (Food & Beverages, Toiletries & Cleaners, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Cat Food Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wet Food, Dry Food, Treats & Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

Global Tobacco Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cigarettes, Kretek, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Online & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter