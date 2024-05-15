KIC Realty Celebrates Major Fundraising Achievement

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIC Realty is riding high today after an incredible accomplishment - surpassing $1 million raised through its share offering fundraising campaign across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

The vast majority of the funds raised were from KIC's agents and staff. Their deep passion and unwavering belief in the company's vision and values of knowledge, integrity and community will propel KIC Realty to new heights.

"Reaching the $1 million mark is an extraordinary achievement that fills me with pride," said Willie Ip, CEO of KIC Realty. "This success belongs to our remarkable team. They have embraced our principles wholeheartedly, demonstrating steadfast commitment and placing their trust in our innovative agent-driven model."

The funds raised will be the driving force behind KIC Realty's continued expansion across Canada. The company is now even better positioned to enhance its suite of real estate services, blaze new trails in innovation, and deepen its roots in the communities it serves.

"We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for KIC Realty," Willie added. "With the incredible backing and faith of our agents and staff, we are confident that we will continue to grow and succeed in our mission to provide exceptional service to our clients and communities across the nation."

KIC Realty's unique agent-focused approach, allowing agents and staff to own equity at the onset, has fostered a deep sense of trust and belief in the company's vision. This milestone validates the agents' confidence in KIC's transformative model reshaping industry norms through transparency, agility, and innovation.

For more information about KIC Realty and its private placement fundraising campaign, please visit kicrealty.com.

About KIC Realty: KIC Realty Inc. (KIC) emerges as a fresh and opportunistic venture in the Canadian real estate industry, introducing Agent-focused private placement financings and agent retirement savings plans that pave the way for a community-driven investment experience.

KIC Realty empowers individuals by fostering a culture centered around transparent communication, community building, and the cultivation of a shared brand, all under the expert guidance beyond its founding executive team. Agents will embark on a transformative journey with KIC Realty. They will be provided with unique benefits and returns from a venture firmly grounded in its solid core values of knowledge, integrity, and community. Equipped with this fresh business approach, KIC Realty stands as a cutting-edge hybrid real estate brokerage, demonstrating dexterity and innovation in both business and financial modelling.

KIC Realty

Willie Ip

CEO

1206 20 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2G 1M8

1 (877) 737.3236



