Global Teleradiology Market Size To Worth USD 29.8 Billion by 2033 | CAGR of 13.23%

New York, United States , May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Teleradiology Market Size is to Grow from USD 8.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 29.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.23% during the projected period.





Teleradiology refers to the transmission of radiological images from one location to another for interpretation and diagnosis by a radiologist. Examples include X-rays, CT scans, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs). Images are securely supplied electronically via telecommunications technology, allowing professionals to interpret them remotely, regardless of their location. This strategy increases healthcare access, particularly in rural or underserved areas, by providing speedy diagnostic services. The global teleradiology market is driven by a variety of factors, including the growing need to make healthcare services more accessible to remote populations, which teleradiology facilitates by allowing for remote interpretation of medical images. The efficiency of teleradiology software is critical in emergency situations because it enables speedier diagnosis, more informed judgments, and more effective treatment regimens.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Teleradiology Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Service, Hardware), Imaging Technique (X-rays, Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The service segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global teleradiology market during the forecast period.

Based on the component, the global teleradiology market is divided into software, service, hardware. Among these, the service segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global teleradiology market during the forecast period. Driven by the need for efficient and fast healthcare solutions. The demand for teleradiology services is growing as healthcare professionals grasp the advantages of remote diagnosis. This sector's rapid expansion reflects an increased reliance on teleradiology for quick and effective healthcare delivery, underlining its vital role in updating and optimizing diagnostic processes on a global scale.

The computed tomography (CT) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global teleradiology market during the estimated timeframe.

Based on the imaging technique, the global teleradiology market is divided into X-rays, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, and others. Among these, the computed tomography (CT) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global teleradiology market during the estimated timeframe. CT scans' versatility and precision contribute to their ongoing usage in medical diagnostics, solidifying its status as a cornerstone technology in the healthcare sector.

The hospitals and clinics segment are expected to hold the largest share of the global teleradiology market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global teleradiology market is divided into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals and clinics segment are expected to hold the largest share of the global teleradiology market during the forecast period. The increased demand for quick and precise diagnostic imaging, com

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global teleradiology market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global teleradiology market over the predicted timeframe. The availability of contemporary healthcare infrastructure, financial coverage for telehealth, and supportive government efforts and reforms for digital health are just a few of the elements fuelling the growth of the teleradiology market.

Europe is predicted to expand the fastest over the projection period. There is a growing understanding of the benefits of remote radiological services. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France have invested heavily in healthcare IT infrastructure, resulting in increased use of teleradiology technologies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Teleradiology Market are 4ways Healthcare Limited, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ONRAD Inc., Oracle Corporation, RamSoft Inc., Siemens AG, Teleradiology Solutions, USARAD Holdings Inc. and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, IMEXHS and deepc have announced their official launch of their newly developed product, IMEX AI. Powered by deepc. The collaboration between IMEXHS and deepc leverages their respective strengths, resulting in a one-stop shop for medical imaging requirements.

In August 2021, Nano X Imaging Ltd., an innovative medical imaging brand, has signed an official agreement of intention to acquire USARAD and its subsidiary company, Medical Diagnostics Web (MDW). USARAD has a global network of 300 radiologists.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global teleradiology market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Teleradiology Market, By Component

Software

Service

Hardware

Global Teleradiology Market, By Imaging Technique

X-rays

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Others

Global Teleradiology Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



