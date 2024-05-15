Panoramic Sunroof Market Size to Surpass US$ 4.31 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2 billion in 2023 global panoramic sunroof market will reach USD 4.31 billion in 2033. Panoramic sunroofs improve the interior atmosphere of the vehicle and driving pleasure. With these sunroofs, passengers may enjoy an extended view of the sky and surrounding landscape from the front to the back seats, given the enormous glass panels mounted on the roof. Wider coverage is provided by panoramic models, which usually have dual-pane designs with a front panel that can be slid open or tilted to allow for ventilation. The inside of the car feels more spacious and airy with the panoramic sunroof.



Report Coverage Details CAGR 8% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 2 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 4.31 billion Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Type, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Natural light streams into the cabin through the wide glass panels, making the interior feel lighter. Panoramic sunroofs also provide practical advantages like better ventilation and airflow. Passengers can enjoy the fresh air circulation that comes with opening the front panel, which makes long rides more comfortable, especially in warm weather. A quieter cabin environment is also ensured by innovative designs that use materials and seals that reduce noise when the sunroof is closed. Vehicles with panoramic sunroofs appear more opulent and sophisticated.



Key Insight of the Global Panoramic sunroof Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region's rapid economic expansion has raised consumers' disposable income levels, which has raised demand for cars with upscale amenities and features like panoramic sunroofs. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific area has some of the highest rates of urbanization in the world, which has changed people's priorities and led to a shift in lifestyle towards high-end goods, such as an increasing inclination for luxury cars. Furthermore, manufacturers are forced to differentiate their models by adding panoramic sunroofs as luxury features due to the very competitive market scenario in Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region has become the global panoramic sunroof market leader due to a mix of factors, including economic growth, urbanization, shifting consumer preferences, and a competitive market environment.



In 2023, the multi-panel sunroof segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 60% and revenue of 1.20 billion.



The type segment is divided into multi-panel sunroofs and single-panel sunroofs. In 2023, the multi-panel sunroof segment dominated the market, with a 60% market share and revenue of 1.20 billion.



In 2023, the SUV segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and revenue of 0.90 billion.



The application segment is divided into sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and others. In 2023, the SUV segment dominated the market with a 45% market share and revenue of 0.90 billion.



Advancement in market



The AGC panoramic vehicle-integrated photovoltaic (VIPV) sunroof for sedans, sport utility vehicles, and minivans, with power outputs ranging from 170 W to 380 W, depending on the usable area for PV, was introduced by the PV roof project leader at Belgium-based AGC Automotive Europe. Glass and component suppliers to the automotive sector include AGC Automotive Europe. It is the glass company AGC's European automotive division. AGC is based in Tokyo and is a provider of chemicals, glass, materials, and components.



Market Dynamics



Driver: increasing demand for luxury features in automobiles.



Modern customers seek out automobiles that offer transportation, luxury, comfort, and customization due to the rise in consumer expectations and disposable cash. Sunroofs with panoramic views are regarded as luxury features. Given the improvements in manufacturing efficiency and technology, they are now more widely available and commonplace, raising demand for them in the market. Technological developments in the car industry have rendered panoramic sunroofs more commercially viable and cost-effective for producers, augmenting their accessibility and uptake. Urbanization and changing commuter behaviours have also contributed, as more individuals spend longer periods in their cars in search of convenience and comfort amenities. Sunroofs with panoramic views improve driving in general. Because they are prestige symbols, panoramic sunroofs appeal to buyers who see cars as reflections of their individuality and way of life. They infuse a hint of sophistication and grandeur. Thus, the market for panoramic sunroofs is driven by consumers' growing demands for luxury, comfort, customization, and status. The growing disposable income of consumers and the declining cost of equipping cars with panoramic sunroofs to increase accessibility are the main drivers of this desire.



Restraints: Structure-related problems with panoramic sunroofs.



Panoramic sunroofs increase a car's weight, hurting performance and fuel economy. Furthermore, installing a panoramic sunroof frequently results in less headroom for passengers, which could be uncomfortable. Moreover, panoramic sunroofs are more likely to leak due to their intricate design and big size, which increases the chance of water damage to the electrical and interior components of the car. Another barrier to the market for panoramic sunroofs is safety concerns about the possibility of broken glass in rollover incidents. As a result, these inherent hazards restrict market demand for panoramic sunroofs and impede the expansion of the industry.



Opportunities: Technological developments in the automotive industry.



Technological developments in the automotive industry have made it possible to create lighter, more resilient materials and incorporate intricate design elements, which have improved the practicality and adaptability of automobiles. Technological developments in the automotive industry have made it possible to create lighter, more resilient materials with more intricate designs. These developments have improved the functionality and adaptability of panoramic sunroofs. Better glass technologies, more efficient manufacturing procedures, and smooth integration with car systems are some of these innovations that result in higher performance and more effective production. Panoramic sunroofs also help automakers stand out from the competition in a congested market. They are important components of competitive differentiation. Vehicles with cutting-edge technology and luxurious amenities can draw buyers in, and manufacturers can do this by combining creative features and excellent craftsmanship. Because of this, manufacturers spend money on R&D to keep a step ahead of the competition. These elements combine to fuel the market's expanding desire for panoramic sunroofs.



Challenges: The higher cost and maintenance requirements of panoramic sunroofs.



Vehicles equipped with panoramic sunroofs are typically priced on the high end of automotive vehicles, given the complexity of the sunroof system, specialized materials, and engineering required for installation. This higher upfront cost may deter consumers from choosing this option. Moreover, panoramic sunroofs require regular maintenance to ensure proper functionality and longevity. Regularly cleaning the glass panels, inspecting seals and drainage channels, and lubricating moving parts is essential to prevent issues like water leaks and mechanical malfunctions. However, the complexity of panoramic sunroof systems often necessitates specialized knowledge and tools for maintenance, potentially increasing the overall cost of ownership. Furthermore, the potential for higher repair costs associated with panoramic sunroofs is also a deterrent. Therefore, the higher cost and maintenance requirements challenge the widespread adoption of panoramic sunroofs.



Some of the major players operating in the global panoramic sunroof market are:



• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Aisin Seiki Group

• Automotive Sunroof-Custom craft

• BOS GROUP

• CIE Automotive SA

• Donghee Industrial Co. Ltd

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd

• Johnan Manufacturing Inc

• Webasto SE

• Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Multi-Panel Sunroof

• Single Panel Sunroof



By Application



• Sedan

• Hatchback

• SUV

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



