Skyline Retail REIT Announces Transition in Leadership

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Retail REIT, a Guelph, Ontario-based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused on essentials-anchored retail assets in Canada’s secondary and tertiary markets, has announced that effective June 30th, 2024, it will undergo a transition in leadership.

Gordon Driedger, having served the REIT for eight years as President, will be handing over the role to a new leader. He will remain active in overseeing the REIT’s activity in a new role as a Trustee of Skyline Retail REIT.

“Gord has been an instrumental part of the growth of the Retail REIT since its inception a decade ago,” said Jason Castellan, Co-Founder & CEO, Skyline Group of Companies.

“We are grateful for his expertise and guidance to curate a high-quality and resilient portfolio, and his transition to a Trustee of the REIT will promote future continuity and support. We look forward to seeing the REIT continue its growth trajectory under new leadership.”

“It is my pleasure to have been part of the fantastic Skyline team over the past eight years, working to provide value for our many investors,” said Driedger.

“I have seen first-hand that the entrepreneurial Skyline environment is consistently well-funded and focused on quality, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of Skyline Retail REIT.”

Stepping into the role of President will be Craig Leslie, the REIT’s current Vice President. Craig will be responsible for the REIT’s ongoing growth and performance.

Craig joined Skyline Retail REIT in 2023 with more than 19 years of experience across both the Canadian and UK real estate markets. Prior to joining Skyline, he held senior positions with two publicly traded REITs as well as consulting roles at some of Canada's largest accounting and real estate firms, having started his career in the UK with two global real estate brokerages.

About Skyline Retail REIT

Skyline Retail REIT (the “REIT”) is a privately owned and managed portfolio of retail properties, focused on acquiring well-located properties with service-oriented, national brand tenants in secondary and tertiary communities across Canada.

Skyline Retail REIT is distributed as an alternative investment product through Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (“Skyline Wealth Management”), the preferred Exempt Market Dealer for the REIT. It is also available on Fundserv (Code: SKY2013).

Skyline Retail REIT is committed to providing outstanding places to conduct business and services. It prioritises superior service to its retail tenants while surfacing value with a goal to deliver stable returns to its investors.

To learn more about Skyline Retail REIT, please visit SkylineRetailREIT.ca.

To learn about additional alternative investment products offered through Skyline Wealth Management, please visit SkylineWealthManagement.ca.

Skyline Retail REIT is operated and managed by Skyline Group of Companies.

