ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Block, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – SQ

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) resulting from allegations that Block may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Block securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24974 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 16, 2024, before market hours, NBC News published an article entitled “Federal regulators are probing whether Cash App leaves door open to money launderers, terrorists” which stated, among other things, that “Federal financial regulators are exploring allegations by two whistleblowers that Cash App, the popular mobile payment platform, and entities providing transaction services to its users performed inadequate due diligence on customers, potentially opening the door to money laundering, terrorism financing and other illegal activities.”

On this news, Block’s stock fell $3.84, or 5%, to close at $65.64 per share on February 16, 2024.

On May 1, 2024, before market hours, NBC News published another article entitled “Federal prosecutors are examining financial transactions at Block, owner of Cash App and Square: Internal documents indicate Block processed crypto transactions for terrorist groups and Square processed transactions involving nations subject to economic sanctions.” That article stated, among other things, that “Federal prosecutors are digging into internal practices at Block … discussing with a former employee alleged widespread and yearslong compliance lapses at the company’s two main units, Square and Cash App[.]”

On this news, Block’s stock fell $6.16, or 8%, to close at 66.84 per share on May 1, 2024.

