Global Nordics Helicopter Services Market Size is Expected To Hold a Significant Share by 2033 | CAGR Of 7.4%

New York, United States , May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nordics Helicopter Services Market Size is Expected to Hold a Significant Share by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the projected period.

The Nordic Helicopter Services Market has been steadily expanding due to demand from a range of industries, such as offshore oil and gas, search and rescue operations, emergency medical services, tourism, and corporate transportation. Helicopters are crucial in an emergency because they provide prompt medical transfer, particularly in remote or challenging-to-reach areas. Together with EMS operators, emergency response teams and medical professionals work closely together. It is expected that opportunities for innovation and growth, along with consistent demand from a range of industries, will propel the Nordic helicopter services market's further expansion. Nevertheless, technological developments, changes in regulations, and economic factors will all have an impact on the industry's future direction.

The Global Nordics Helicopter Services Market Size By Service Type (Light, Medium, Heavy), By Application (Offshore, Air Ambulance, Business and Corporate Travel, Disaster and Humanitarian Aid, Transport, Surveying and Aerial Imaging, Others), By End User (Civil, Commercial, Military), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033.

Insights by Service Type

The light segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Helicopters are a vital component of regional communication in the Nordic countries, especially in remote and sparsely populated areas with poor access to conventional aviation or land transportation. Because light helicopters are adaptable and quick to reach remote locations, they are perfect for these kinds of situations. Light helicopters are often used for emergency medical transport in the Nordic region. They are employed in medical evacuations from remote areas, accident and medical emergency response, and patient transfer between hospitals. The need for emergency medical helicopters is rising due to population growth, ageing populations, and the need for quick medical operations.

Insights by Application

The air ambulance segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Large, remote areas with challenging topography, including mountains, forests, and archipelagos, make up the Nordic region. Helicopters are essential for rapid medical evacuation and access to remote locations where ground ambulances might not be practical or available. Air ambulances are staffed with highly qualified medical personnel, including physicians, nurses, and paramedics, and state-of-the-art medical equipment. They can perform life-saving interventions, such as treating and stabilising patients, while they are being transported to medical facilities. The presence of air ambulances enhances the area's capacity to respond to emergencies and enhances patient outcomes in dire situations.

Insights by End User

The military segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The Nordic countries are investing in their armed forces and helicopter fleets. To enhance operational capabilities and maintain readiness, this entails purchasing new helicopters that are fitted with cutting-edge equipment, sensors, and avionics. The Nordic countries have raised their defence budgets in response to escalating security and geopolitical issues. This covers funding for the purchase, deployment, and maintenance of military helicopters in support of defence and national security objectives. Nordic countries actively participate in international peacekeeping missions, humanitarian relief initiatives, and global coalition operations. The military uses helicopters for a variety of purposes, including transport, logistics, medical support, and reconnaissance.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Nordics Helicopter Services Market from 2023 to 2033. In North America's vast and diverse terrain, which encompasses hilly regions, deserts, and dense forests, helicopters are essential for search and rescue missions. Government organisations, such as the US Coast Guard and numerous state agencies, use helicopters for both marine and inland search and rescue (SAR) operations. Helicopters are commonly used for air ambulance services in North America, particularly in remote and rural areas with poor access to healthcare institutions. Emergency medical technicians (EMS) treat critically ill or injured patients on the way to trauma centres and hospitals, often saving their lives. Helicopter services are in high demand in North America due to both military and government contracts as well as civilian uses. Helicopters are used in military transport, combat operations, combat reconnaissance, and combat surveillance.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region is seeing rapid urbanisation and economic growth, which is increasing demand for helicopter services from a variety of industries. Among the main sectors driving demand are business transportation, tourism, offshore oil and gas development, search and rescue operations, emergency medical services, and aerial surveying. Helicopters are crucial for conducting search and rescue missions and providing emergency medical assistance in the Asia-Pacific region. In geographically diverse countries like Australia and New Zealand, helicopters are used for a wide range of tasks, such as search and rescue missions in wooded and mountainous areas, medical evacuations from remote sites, and disaster relief efforts. New technology developments are always being developed by helicopter manufacturers to improve the effectiveness, safety, and performance of their aircraft.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Nordics Helicopter Services Market Bristow Group Inc. (U.S.), Air Methods Corporation (U.S.), Petroleum Helicopters International Inc. (U.S.), CHC Helicopter Group (U.S.), Babcock International Group plc (U.K.), Global Medical Response Inc. (U.S.), Abu Dhabi Aviation Co. (UAE), Gulf International Services QPSC (UAE), Erickson Incorporated (U.S.), CITIC Offshore Helicopter Co. Ltd. (China), and Others

Recent Market Developments

In December 2023, Arqit and Babcock collaborate to create state-of-the-art control and communication solutions. Babcock has created a system that can manage single vehicles or whole fleets in a military setting.

