Pixalate's April 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index for Apple App Store and Google Play Store: Candy Crush, Weather Radar Rank No. 1 in North America

LONDON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising, today released the April 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for apps across the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store .

Pixalate’s Publisher Trust Index (PTI) report offers advertisers a comprehensive view of the quality of mobile apps that support programmatic advertising across popular mobile platforms. The report includes rankings by geographic region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), country, app category, and app store. These rankings are based on multiple factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores. Pixalate’s methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

In April 2024, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 31.6 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 11.9 million mobile apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to compile this research.

Explore the complete reports to see the top apps in each region across popular mobile platforms:

Top-Ranked Apple App Store Mobile Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

Download the full April 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index - Apple App store report here .

Top-Ranked Google Play Store Mobile Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

Download the full April 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index - Google Play store report here .



