Mdxhealth to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – May 15, 2024 (GlobeNewswire) – Mdxhealth SA (Nasdaq: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced that Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2024.

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, June 5, at 5:00pm ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair97/mdxh/1942906

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Thursday, June 6, at 1:30pm ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff302/mdxh/1846928

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of mdxhealth’s website at https://mdxhealth.com/presentations-events/. Replays will be available for up to 60 days following each event.

About mdxhealth®

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

mdxhealth



info@mdxhealth.com



LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

US: +1 518-221-0106

ir@mdxhealth.com

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

