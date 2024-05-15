Biora Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Dosing of all patients in clinical trial of BT-600 has been successfully completed, with results anticipated in late Q2 2024



Clinical data on device function of the NaviCap™ platform to be presented at DDW on May 19

Partnering process for the BioJet oral delivery platform is progressing well

Management will host conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM Eastern / 1:30 PM Pacific

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“We were gratified to see the excellent interim results from our clinical trial for BT-600, where we observed a pharmacokinetic profile consistent with drug delivery and absorption in the colon,” said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Biora Therapeutics. “We recently announced completion of the remaining portion of the trial, in which a cohort of 24 healthy participants received BT-600 at 5 mg and 10 mg doses of tofacitinib, or placebo, with once daily dosing for seven days. We are now awaiting the analysis of those results, and we anticipate sharing full study data in late June. Everything we have seen so far reinforces our belief that the NaviCap™ platform could optimize JAK inhibitor therapy in ulcerative colitis and lead to improved efficacy and reduced toxicity for patients.”

“We continue to progress our BioJet platform, with further animal studies in recent months that demonstrate advances in bioavailability and consistency with our own drug candidates and with collaborator molecules. We are currently running a partnering process for interested parties who see the potential for the BioJet platform and are eager to bring this technology to the clinic. Our goal is to confirm partner interest by mid-2024. We are encouraged by the engagement shown by some of our current collaborators, and we are also seeing strong interest from new companies,” continued Mr. Mohanty.

First Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights

NaviCap™ Targeted Oral Delivery Platform and BT-600 in ulcerative colitis

Completion of SAD Portion of Phase 1 Clinical Trial for BT-600. Dosing of all participants in the trial has been successfully completed. Results from the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion of the trial were consistent with desired performance targets: NaviCap devices were well tolerated by participants in the SAD cohort; no safety signals were observed. All participants who received devices containing active drug showed systemic drug absorption, indicating that the NaviCap devices released and delivered drug as intended. Tofacitinib was present in fecal samples of these participants, further confirming delivery of the drug in the colon. Measurable tofacitinib in blood was first observed at approximately six hours, with maximal concentrations at approximately eight hours post ingestion, which is indicative of drug delivery and absorption in the colon as intended. Plasma levels of tofacitinib were approximately 3-4 times lower than what is observed with conventional oral tofacitinib at the same doses, which is a positive sign consistent with passage of drug through the colonic tissue and into systemic circulation. Dose-proportional pharmacokinetics were also observed, with consistently lower plasma drug concentrations with the 5 mg dose than the 10 mg dose.

Dosing of all participants in the trial has been successfully completed. Results from the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion of the trial were consistent with desired performance targets:

BioJet™ Systemic Oral Delivery Platform preclinical development

BioJet Research Collaborations. Biora completed additional animal studies during the first quarter that demonstrated performance advances in consistency and bioavailability for the company’s peptide candidate, semaglutide, and its antibody candidate, adalimumab, as well as collaborator molecules. The platform continues to exceed its performance target of 15% bioavailability compared to IV administration.



Capital Markets

Optimization of Capital Structure. During the first quarter, Biora secured a third note exchange, bringing total capital raised to $19.8 million in new investment since December 2023, and more than $80 million reduction in notes outstanding through these transactions over the last three quarters, demonstrating continued support from institutional investors.

During the first quarter, Biora secured a third note exchange, bringing total capital raised to $19.8 million in new investment since December 2023, and more than $80 million reduction in notes outstanding through these transactions over the last three quarters, demonstrating continued support from institutional investors. Access to Capital Markets. During the first quarter, Biora also secured $3 million from the monetization of legacy assets, equity proceeds of $2.9 million, and a $6 million registered direct placement that closed in early April, bringing in a total of $31 million in capital during the past four months.

Anticipated Milestones

NaviCap™ Targeted Oral Delivery Platform and BT-600 in ulcerative colitis

Biora expects to receive final SAD/MAD data during Q2 2024 and plans to present topline data from the clinical trial toward the end of the second quarter.

The company will present clinical data on the function of the NaviCap device across four different studies in healthy human participants and active UC patients at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) conference on May 19, 2024.

Initiation of a clinical study in active ulcerative colitis patients is anticipated during the second half of 2024.



BioJet™ Systemic Oral Delivery Platform development

An update on data from recent animal studies will be shared at the Next Gen Peptide Formulation & Delivery Summit in June 2024.

The company’s progress is on track toward a pharma partnership for the BioJet platform in 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Comparison of Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Operating expenses were $16.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, including $1.5 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 including $1.5 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses.

Net loss was $4.2 million, net of non-cash items of $13.9 million attributable to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, while net loss per share was $0.14 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $15.4 million, including non-cash charges of $6.4 million attributable to the convertible notes exchange and $3.0 million impairment on equity investments, while net loss per share was $0.62 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Comparison of Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Operating expenses were $16.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, including $1.5 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, compared to $15.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, including $2.4 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses.

Net loss was $4.2 million, net of non-cash items of $13.9 million attributable to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, while net loss per share was $0.14 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $17.4 million and net loss per share of $1.59 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Revenues $ 542 $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 7,005 6,118 Selling, general and administrative 9,053 7,226 Total operating expenses 16,058 13,344 Loss from operations (15,516 ) (13,344 ) Interest expense, net (2,757 ) (1,840 ) Gain on warrant liabilities 13,915 12,733 Other income (expense), net 217 (13,276 ) Loss before income taxes (4,141 ) (15,727 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 48 (95 ) Loss from continuing operations (4,189 ) (15,632 ) Gain from discontinued operations — 219 Net loss $ (4,189 ) $ (15,413 ) Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.63 ) Net gain per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted $ — $ 0.01 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 29,296,767 24,810,923









Biora Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 542 $ 2 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,005 7,190 Selling, general and administrative 9,053 8,356 Total operating expenses 16,058 15,546 Loss from operations (15,516 ) (15,544 ) Interest expense, net (2,757 ) (2,680 ) Gain on warrant liabilities 13,915 864 Other income (expense), net 217 (81 ) Loss before income taxes (4,141 ) (17,441 ) Income tax expense 48 — Net loss $ (4,189 ) $ (17,441 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (1.59 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 29,296,767 10,970,583









Biora Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (1) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 10,820 $ 15,211 Income tax receivable 822 830 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,429 3,030 Total current assets 14,071 19,071 Property and equipment, net 1,136 1,156 Right-of-use assets 1,418 1,614 Other assets 293 3,302 Goodwill 6,072 6,072 Total assets $ 22,990 $ 31,215 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,936 $ 2,843 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,984 17,319 Warrant liabilities 27,208 40,834 Related party senior secured convertible notes, current portion 1,976 1,976 Total current liabilities 51,104 62,972 Convertible notes, net 4,497 9,966 Senior secured convertible notes, net 18,709 14,591 Related party senior secured convertible notes, net 20,072 19,179 Derivative liabilities 26,210 22,899 Other long-term liabilities 2,583 3,029 Total liabilities $ 123,175 $ 132,636 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 28 25 Additional paid-in capital 874,013 868,591 Accumulated deficit (955,147 ) (950,958 ) Treasury stock (19,079 ) (19,079 ) Total stockholders' deficit (100,185 ) (101,421 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 22,990 $ 31,215

(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet data as of December 31, 2023 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements