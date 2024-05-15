FormFactor Again Named One of THE BEST Suppliers in the Semiconductor Industry

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, announced that it has again been named a top performer in TechInsights’ customer satisfaction survey earning five stars in three categories:



10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment,

THE BEST Suppliers of Test Subsystems, and

THE BEST Suppliers of Assembly Test Equipment.



In this survey, worldwide semiconductor manufacturing companies rate their vendors for supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. The results mark eleven years running that FormFactor has been selected in THE BEST Suppliers of Test Subsystems which includes manufacturers of probe cards, test sockets, and device interface boards.



“Customers give FormFactor high rankings for field engineering support and product performance,” said G. Dan Hutcheson, Vice Chair, TechInsights. “In multiple categories, FormFactor consistently rates as a Five Star supplier.”

“We are honored by this high ranking, which recognizes FormFactor as a trusted partner in semiconductor test and measurement,” said FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor. “These results underscore our commitment to enabling customer technology as they adopt advanced packaging techniques. Our focus remains on collaborating closely with customers and delivering tailored solutions to meet their evolving test challenges.”

About TechInsights

TechInsights is the most trusted source of actionable, in-depth intelligence related to semiconductor innovation and surrounding markets. Our content informs decision makers and professionals whose successes depend on accurate knowledge of the semiconductor industry – past, present, or future. Our unmatched reverse engineering analysis, images, and expert commentary are accessed through the TechInsights Platform, the world’s largest research library of semiconductor and market analysis. Our customers include the most successful technology companies, who rely on our analysis to make informed business decisions faster and with greater confidence.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Trade Contact

Aasutosh Dave

Chief Commercial Officer

aasutosh.dave@formfactor.com

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com