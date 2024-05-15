OrthoPediatrics Corp. Continued Leading Sponsorship at 2024 EPOSNA Annual Meeting

WARSAW, Ind., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its continued support of the combined 2024 Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America (“POSNA”) and European Paediatric Orthopaedic Society (“EPOS”) annual meeting as an Emerald sponsor.



At the Annual Meeting, the Company highlighted its growing portfolio of pediatric-specific solutions at its exhibit booth. The Company sponsored a session focused on decision-making in the orthopedic management of neuromuscular patients led by physicians from Boston Children’s, Nemours Children’s Health, and Hôpital Robert Debré. This session covered the orthopedic issues patients and surgeons face throughout the pediatric lifespan, including hip subluxation and dislocation, deformity correction, and scoliosis with an emphasis on both non-operative and operative care, early intervention, pre-operative planning, and the multiple decision points that the surgeon will encounter.

OrthoPediatrics has established a long-term commitment to POSNA and EPOS providing ongoing support of specialty symposiums and awarding educational grants and scholarships to attendees. The Company was the only Emerald Sponsor of the meeting.

OrthoPediatrics’ President & CEO, David Bailey, commented, “We were very excited to continue our commitment to POSNA and reinforce our long-standing collaboration with the prestigious society. OrthoPediatrics is completely aligned with the POSNA and EPOS organizations in our efforts to advance the field of pediatric orthopedics. It was extremely productive to spend time among the many thought leaders in attendance and humbling to hear how OrthoPediatrics’ products are helping treat more kids. I would like to thank everyone who participated in making this the marquee meeting of the year for our field.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 71 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.