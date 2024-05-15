Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports April 2024 Operating Data

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for April 2024:



Funded Customers at the end of April were 24.0 million, up approximately 90 thousand from March 2024.



Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of April were $123.3 billion, down 5% from March 2024. Net Deposits were $4.9 billion in April, translating to a 45% annualized growth rate relative to March 2024 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $27.4 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 35% relative to April 2023 AUC.



Trading Volumes in April were higher for options and lower for equities and crypto relative to March 2024. Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $70.7 billion (down 17%). Options Contracts Traded were 126.6 million (up 7%). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $10.1 billion (down 57%).



Margin balances at the end of April were $4.1 billion, unchanged from the end of March 2024.



Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of April were $19.1 billion, up $0.1 billion or 1% from the end of March 2024.



Total Securities Lending Revenue in April was $21 million, up 24% from March 2024.





April

2024 March

2024 M/M

Change April

2023 Y/Y

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers 24.0 23.9 - 23.1 4% Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B) Total AUC $123.3 $129.6 (5%) $77.4 59% Net Deposits $4.9 $3.8 NM $1.4 NM Trading Trading Days (Equities and Options) 22 20 10% 19 16% Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $70.7 $84.7 (17%) $38.9 82% Options Contracts (M) 126.6 118.2 7% 75.3 68% Crypto ($B) $10.1 $23.6 (57%) $3.7 173% Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 1.8 2.2 (18%) 1.4 29% Options 0.8 0.8 - 0.5 60% Crypto 0.4 0.7 (43%) 0.2 100% Customer Margin and Cash Sweep ($B) Margin Book $4.1 $4.1 - $3.1 32% Total Cash Sweep $19.1 $19.0 1% $9.6 99% Gold Cash Sweep $18.4 $18.2 1% $8.8 109% Non-Gold Cash Sweep $0.7 $0.8 (13%) $0.8 (13%) Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M) $21 $17 24% $18 17%

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com .

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is on a mission to democratize finance for all. In the U.S., people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, a registered broker dealer (member SIPC), buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend and earn rewards through debit cards with Robinhood Money, LLC and credit cards with Robinhood Credit, Inc. People can also trade U.S. stocks without commission or FX fees in the UK through Robinhood U.K. Ltd., trade crypto in select jurisdictions in the European Union through Robinhood Europe, UAB, and access easy-to-understand educational content through Robinhood Learn.

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ) as means of disclosing information to the public for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com

Media