Matthews International to Participate in B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) today announced that the company is scheduled to participate in B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the investor relations website of Matthews’ website at www.matw.com.



Joe Bartolacci, President and CEO, and Steve Nicola, CFO, will be holding a round-table session and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors while at the conference.

For those interested in arranging one-one-one meetings with Matthews management, please contact your B. Riley representative.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment includes the design, manufacturing, service and distribution of high-tech custom energy storage solutions; product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer and industrial products; and coating and converting lines for the packaging, pharma, foil, décor and tissue industries. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Company has approximately 12,000 employees in more than 30 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

