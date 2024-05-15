Australian Oilseeds Announces First Shipment of Sustainable Canola Oil to Neste

~ Over the past 20 years, AOI has grown to be the largest cold pressing oil plant in the APAC region, pressing strictly GMO free conventional and organic oilseeds ~

New York, NY and Sydney, Australia, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited , (Nasdaq: COOT) a Cayman Islands exempted company (“ Australian Oilseeds ” or “AOI”), the largest cold pressing oil plant in Australia and the APAC region, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds, through its subsidiary Good Earth Oils, is pleased to announce its first shipment of sustainable canola oil to be shipped to Neste one of the world’s leaders in biofuel and sustainable aviation fuel.

AOI has been working closely with Neste and Australian farmers to produce low carbon intense canola seed and canola oil that meets new sustainability standards on reducing farming emissions by more than 50%. AOI is working closely in the Ag /Tech space to collect reduced carbon emissions data from all its farm-based suppliers.

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

AOI’s CEO, Gary Seaton, is giving a presentation at the 19th Annual Bank of Montreal Global Farm to Market Conference at the Westin Times Square in New York on May 16th on a panel titled “Transitioning Our Farming and Food Systems for a Healthier Future: A Look at The Oilseed Processing Industry."

This industry-leading event brings together leaders to discuss the future of the agriculture and food sector, from crop input production, chemicals, agribusiness to distribution, retail, protein and beverages. We hope to see you there!

About Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (the “Company”) is a Nasdaq listed Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. The Company has expanded its existing oil processing plant and is building an additional larger multi-seed crushing plant in Queensland. Over the past 20 years, the Company has grown to become the largest cold pressing oil plant in Australia and the APAC region, pressing strictly GMO free conventional and organic oilseeds.

