Gaming Console Market Size Worth $63.7 Billion by 2033; Growing Popularity of Online Gaming to Propel Growth

Newark, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 26.7 billion gaming console market will reach USD 63.7 billion by 2033. Electronic computers that send video to a display system so that one or more people can play the games available on these machines are called gaming consoles. Even though computers these days serve many more purposes than just game consoles—they are entertainment consoles—the term is still frequently used to characterise the main purpose of the devices. Compared to their more conventional counterparts, such as arcade games, these devices are far smaller and offer players a considerably better gaming experience. The market for gaming consoles will continue to develop faster because of players' increased spending. In addition, the growing urbanisation of the industry and consumer preference for home consoles over portable gaming consoles will fuel market value growth throughout the projected period. Additionally, the growing use of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other technologies in various industries supports the expansion of the market as a whole.



Scope of Gaming Console Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 9.1% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 26.7 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 63.7 billion Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Product, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global Gaming Console Market



Asia Pacific will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to its rapid economic expansion and rising disposable income, the Asia Pacific area is becoming an increasingly important market for the gaming console business. In addition, cultural aspects come into play; South Korea and Japan, for example, have robust gaming cultures, and their products frequently become well-known across the globe, which increases local console sales. Many Asian nations prioritise mobile gaming above other platforms, which has raised interest in cross-platform games that can be played on consoles and mobile devices and help gamers easily go from mobile to console gaming.



The PlayStation segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 9.07 billion. The continual advancement of PlayStation hardware is responsible for the company's growth; with each generation, users have been treated to notably better processing speeds, graphics capabilities, and user interfaces, all of which contribute to a more immersive and interesting gaming experience.



The gaming segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 15.7 billion. On a console, there are many different kinds of gaming applications, ranging from classic games to social media sites, streaming services, and even wellness apps. These days, many game developers are making mobile apps that work with console games, giving players access to additional channels and ways to interact with their favourite titles.



The online distribution channel segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 14.6 billion. Owing to the expansion of online distribution channel consoles, console gaming manufacturers can now sell more units, access a bigger audience, and boost sales by selling directly to customers.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growing demand for high-quality home entertainment



The market for gaming consoles has been significantly fueled by consumers' desire for immersive, high-quality home entertainment. Owing to technological developments, gaming consoles today provide seamless gameplay, realistic music, and amazingly detailed images that closely resemble real-world experiences. In addition, incorporating technology, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), has elevated the gaming experience to a whole new level by giving players the impression that they are a part of the game itself. These features are enhanced by high-definition screens and sound systems, which puts gaming at the centre of home entertainment ecosystems.



Restraint: Dearth of professionals



Infrastructure and highly skilled developers and testers are essential to developing gaming consoles. However, there is a labour shortage for gaming consoles due to the workforce's need for technological capabilities. The main obstacle to the global market's growth is the need for more qualified and experienced workers. Therefore, this issue is expected to hinder the market growth rate for gaming consoles.



Opportunity: Technological advancements and product innovations



Gaming console hardware and software are developing faster, which is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The new generation of consoles is far superior to the older models because of improved graphics cards, more processing power, and more storage. With these developments, developers can produce more intricate, sophisticated, and graphically attractive games that appeal to a wider range of players.



Some of the major players operating in the gaming console market are:



● Atari Inc.

● Cooler Master Co. Ltd.

● Dell Technologies

● Hyperkin Inc.

● Logitech Inc.

● Microsoft Corp.

● NVIDIA Corporation

● PlayJam

● Redragon

● Rockstar Games Inc.

● Sony Corp.

● Tencent Games

● Valve Corp.

● Sega Holdings Co. Ltd.

● Nintendo Co. Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



● Xbox

● PlayStation

● Nintendo

● Others



By Application:



● Non-gaming

● Gaming



By Distribution Channel:



● Offline Distribution Channel

● Online Distribution Channel



About the report:



The global gaming console market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



