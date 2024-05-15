Amcomri Provides Further Bi-Weekly Default Status Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (the “Company”) (Cboe CA: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) (OTC: AMNNF) is providing this further bi-weekly default status report in accordance with its obligations under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”).



As previously announced in the Company’s press releases dated April 3, 2024, April 17, 2024 and May 1, 2024, the Company is subject to a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) issued by its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”), dated April 3, 2024. The MCTO prohibits the directors and executive officers and other insiders of the Company from trading in or acquiring securities of the Company until two full business days after the Company files with BCSC its consolidated audited annual financial statements, management’s discussion & analysis, related officer certifications and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 (together, the “Annual Filings”) and the unaudited interim financial statements, management’s discussion & analysis and related officer certifications for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (the “Interim Filings”, and together with the Annual Filings, the “Required Documents”).

The Company expects the Interim Filings to be filed concurrently with the Annual Filings. The MCTO will remain in effect until two (2) full business days following the receipt by the BCSC of all filings the Company is required to make under Canadian securities law (including the Required Documents). The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.

The revised deadline for filing the Annual Filings is June 3, 2024. The Company is working diligently with its auditors to complete, and currently anticipates to file, the Required Documents on or about May 24, 2024.

The Company advises that, except as stated herein: (i) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Company's news releases dated April 3, 2024, April 17, 2024 and May 1, 2024; (ii) it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines of NP 12-203; (iii) except as previously disclosed, there are no subsequent specified defaults (actual or anticipated) within the meaning of NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

