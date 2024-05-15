Trico Homes Named a 20-Time Canada’s Best Managed Company

Calgary, AB, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trico Homes was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance, and financial performance.

“Celebrating our 20th year of being recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies is not just an honour; it is a milestone that reflects two decades of continuous excellence and commitment by the entire Trico Homes team. This consistent recognition fuels our motivation to maintain high standards and innovate further,” says Michael Brown, President & CEO of Trico Homes.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Trico Homes has developed an enduring story and culture based on a profound and clear vision, combined with firm values that are deeply embraced and shared by the entire organization. The company's core values of Trust, Respect, Integrity, Community and Opportunity represent its name and are the foundations of its culture. In addition, creativity, innovation, and a culture of Ownership Thinking are integral to the success of Trico’s Vision.

The company has an impressive history of achieving ambitious corporate, financial, and growth-oriented goals and notably advancing their commitment to creating value for their stakeholders and the community. The founders’ desire to create a legacy company has driven Trico’s growth, philosophy, and culture.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program

Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Trico Homes

Trico Homes, founded by Wayne Chiu in 1992, is a leading home builder in Calgary, Alberta, dedicated to crafting exceptional homes and fostering vibrant communities. With over 12,500 quality single and multi-family homes built, Trico Homes has earned a reputation for design, craftsmanship, and customer care. Committed to innovation and social responsibility, Trico Homes is proud to be western Canada’s first and only homebuilder to become a certified B Corp, demonstrating its dedication to creating a lasting legacy of positive impact.

Trico Homes is recognized as a 20-time Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and a 10-time member of Canada’s Best Workplaces - and that says a lot about both the company’s management and its culture.

For more information about Trico Homes, please visit www.tricohomes.com