Executive Chef Kenta Takahashi wins esteemed title of Canada’s Best Pastry Chef for the second consecutive year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great delight that Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar shares the announcement that Executive Chef Kenta Takahashi has once again been selected as ‘Best Pastry Chef’ by Canada’s 100 Best Magazine. Having already won the prestigious award in 2020 & 2023, this year’s win is an honourable recognition of the decorated chef’s professional journey and signifies his incredible command of the pastry arts. With masterpiece dishes that range from visually stunning individual bonbons to intricate and elegant dessert platters, there is no doubt as to why this title has been bestowed upon Chef Kenta three times in the last four years. It is a true testament to his passion for innovation and commitment to the development of future generations, further highlighted by his quarterly five-course dessert series that masterfully encapsulates the flavours and colours of each season.







In addition to Chef Kenta’s accolade, Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar, at the helm of Executive Chef Roger Ma, has secured its place among Canada's culinary elite, earning the 22nd spot in the esteemed list of top 100 Restaurants. This inclusion highlights Boulevard's unwavering commitment to showcasing the best seafood from the coast of B.C. and worldwide as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Expect a series of special events this summer and fall to commemorate their tenure as one of the best Vancouver has to offer. Boulevard’s knowledgeable and detail-oriented service consistently delivers an optimal and exceptional guest experience regardless of the occasion, based on a culture of genuine service and a tradition of excellence. For more information about Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, including reservations, menu offerings, and 10th Anniversary events, please visit www.boulevardvancouver.ca.







ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR

Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is the premier award-winning dining destination led by Executive Chef Roger Ma, Signature Executive Chef Alex Chen, and Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi. Committed to culinary excellence, the renowned restaurant offers a delightful experience to diners with innovative dishes, impeccable service, and elegant ambiance.

One of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history, Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar, and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail.

