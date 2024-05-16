Global Stress Tests Equipment Market Size To Exceed USD 4.9 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 6.96%

New York, United States , May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Stress Tests Equipment Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.9 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.96% during the projected period.





Stress test is a type of electrophysiology study to evaluates blood flow to the heart and measures cardiac function during exertion, providing data on the working of the heart during physical stress. It measures the working condition of the heart including detecting blood vessel blockage to the heart (coronary artery), the strength of the heart muscle, heart rate, blood pressure, and heart rhythm during physical stress or exercise. Stress test equipment like treadmill ergometers and staircase treadmills are used for measuring cardiovascular conditions. Pharmacologic stress testing is an essential diagnostic modality and is widely used for the evaluation of ischemia and coronary artery disease (CAD). Further, the employment of ML technologies, wearable sensors, and IoT enables monitoring of stress levels in real-time and receiving individualized feedback and control over reactions to stress like human body humidity, temperature, and step count. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease conditions due to unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles majorly contributes to the market growth of stress test equipment. Further, the rising awareness about preventive healthcare promoting healthcare management is also driving the market. The increasing obesity and elderly population raising the need for stress tests ultimately leads to driving the global stress test equipment market. On the contrary, the high cost of stress testing systems is impeding the market growth of stress test equipment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the " Global Stress Tests Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Treadmill Stress Test Systems, Ergometry Equipment, Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) Equipment, Exercise ECG Systems, Echocardiogram, and Supplies & Accessories), By End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033"

The treadmill stress test systems segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on type, the global stress tests equipment market is segmented into treadmill stress test systems, ergometry equipment, cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) equipment, exercise ECG systems, echocardiograms, and supplies & accessories. Among these, the treadmill stress test systems segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The treadmill stress test is frequently used for evaluating cardiovascular health and tracking patient’s electrocardiograms during exercise. The growing incidence of cardiopulmonary illnesses is contributing to market growth in the treadmill stress test systems segment.

The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the global stress tests equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Stress echocardiograms are extensively used in hospitals and clinics to diagnose heart disorders such as CAD, heart valve issues, and heart failure. Treadmills are used in hospitals as stress test machine.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The rising emphasis on health and fitness among the adult population and professional athletes in the region is also responsible for accelerating the market growth. Further, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leads to the rising penetration of stress-tracking devices. Developed healthcare infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for advanced diagnosis products aimed at the region’s general population. Additionally, the development of innovative products and technology is further escalating the market demand in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. With the increasing awareness about preventive health measures, there is a growing need for advanced stress testing equipment to enhance the market. Further, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure is responsible for market growth. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region is also responsible for market demand. The incorporation of cutting-edge solutions for comprehensive patient assessments by the healthcare providers. The investment in state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies in countries like China, India, and Japan, contributes to the market's growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global stress tests equipment market are GE Healthcare, Schiller AG, Koninkhlijke Philips NV, Mortara Instruments, Inc., Glen Med Solutions, Spacelabs Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Nihon Kohden, Cosmed Medical, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, Cardiomed Europe PC, and other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, CAIRE completed the acquisition of MGC Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. This acquisition strengthens CAIRE’s position and focuses on diagnostic technologies that further expanding its expertise in serving patients throughout the progression of pulmonary disease.

In April 2022, GE Healthcare Korea and DeepCardio signed an agreement to jointly develop AI-based ECG diagnosis technology and an ECG data analysis program.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global stress tests equipment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Stress Tests Equipment Market, Type Analysis

Treadmill Stress Test Systems

Ergometry Equipment

Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) Equipment

Exercise ECG Systems

Echocardiogram

Supplies & Accessories

Global Stress Tests Equipment Market, End-Use Analysis

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Stress Tests Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



