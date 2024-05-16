Watermelon Seeds Market Size to Surpass US$ 7.78 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3 billion in 2023 global watermelon seeds market will reach USD 7.78 billion in 2033. Small black ovals called watermelon seeds are found inside the flesh of watermelons. They are the fruit's adaptable and nourishing parts. One can roast them and eat them as a snack. They can also be processed into oil for skincare items and powdered into powders for cooking. They are rich in dietary fibre, iron and magnesium minerals, vitamins, healthy fats, and protein. Numerous health advantages, such as heart health, support for digestion, immune system function, and skin and hair health, are attributed to its nutrient richness. Because watermelon seeds are a naturally occurring consequence of eating watermelon, they are sourced responsibly, reducing food production waste. Watermelon seeds are versatile because they work well in savoury and sweet recipes.



While pulverized seeds can be used in bread, cakes, soups, and sauces, roasted watermelon seeds make a healthy snack. Moreover, watermelon seeds offer stability during storage. When kept correctly in a cold, dry environment, they have a rather long shelf life, which makes them a handy pantry staple. Their durability makes them accessible and simple in various cosmetic and culinary applications. Some cultures have long used watermelon seeds for therapeutic purposes in addition to their gastronomic usage. They are said to help with ailments like diabetes and urinary tract issues.



Scope of Watermelon Seeds Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 10% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 3 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 7.78 billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Source, End-Use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global Watermelon Seeds Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The area is blessed with warm, temperate temperatures and rich soil for growing watermelons, which results in high seed harvests. Modern farming techniques and technology increase the efficiency of seed production even more. The market for watermelon seeds is driven by North America's thriving food industry, which is defined by a wide range of consumer preferences and an increasing need for natural, healthful products. Additionally, North America has developed trade and distribution networks that make it easier to export and distribute watermelon seeds to home and foreign markets.



In 2023, the conventional segment dominated the market, with a 75% market share and revenue of 2.25 billion.



In 2023, the roasted segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47% and revenue of 1.41 billion.



In 2023, the online segment dominated the market, with a market share of 68% and revenue of 2.04 billion.



In 2023, the food industry segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 46% and revenue of 1.38 billion.



Advancement in market



The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has invited new applications for licences to import watermelon seeds and has provided instructions on how to do so.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The newest trends in health and wellness.



People are becoming more and more interested in wholesome snacks and ingredients with established health advantages as they continue to place a high priority on well-being. The high nutritional profile of watermelon seeds, including protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and good fats, makes them suitable. They provide a healthy, simple, natural snack alternative full of nutrients important for general health. Demand for plant-derived protein sources has increased due to the rise in plant-based and vegan diets, with watermelon seeds emerging as a popular option. As people look for functional meals beyond simple nourishment, watermelon seeds are becoming popular for manufacturers. They are included in a wide range of products, including protein bars, snacks, and cookies. Their integration into Their inclusion in these goods satisfies consumer desire for quick-to-consume yet nutritious food options that appeal to a broader range of consumers. The growing trend towards health and wellness, plant-based diets, and the acceptance of functional foods will drive the global market for watermelon seeds.



Restraints: The difficulties in preparing watermelon seeds.



The extraction procedure of watermelon seeds necessitates using specialized technology or external manual personnel for labour-intensive tasks like washing and seed extraction. Furthermore, the seeds must be dried properly for maximum oil extraction and to avoid spoiling. Getting the right moisture content might be difficult without harming the seeds. Thus, careful humidity and temperature management during the drying process is required. Solvent extraction or mechanical pressing are used in the extraction procedure. Mechanical pressing or solvent extraction techniques are used in extraction; both call for certain tools and knowledge. Significant expenses are incurred by this, as well as the strict quality control procedures used throughout the industrial chain. As a result, the difficulties with processing combined with financial concerns could restrict the market's expansion.



Opportunities: The expanding beauty and personal care sector.



Natural elements are becoming more and more popular in skincare and makeup products. Vitamins, antioxidants, and vital fatty acids abound in watermelon seed oil. Due to its mild yet potent qualities, it is a highly sought-after component in natural skincare products. Watermelon seed oil is extremely valued in cosmetic formulations due to its moisturizing characteristics. Watermelon seed oil's appeal in skincare is also attributed to its antioxidant properties. Moreover, watermelon seed oil is additionally Moreover, hair care products also contain watermelon seed oil. Its nourishing and moisturizing qualities make it desirable in hair oils, shampoos, and conditioners. The demand for watermelon seeds is rising due to the expansion of the skincare and cosmetics sectors. Watermelon seed oil is predicted to continue to be in high demand as long as people value safe, natural beauty products.



Challenges: Fluctuating market demand and supply forces.



Fluctuating consumer preferences, driven by shifts in dietary trends and culinary preferences, can create uncertainty in the market demand for products containing watermelon seeds. Watermelon seeds face competition from other seed and nut products as well. Limited awareness and education about watermelon seeds' nutritional benefits and culinary uses further hinder market adoption. Seasonal availability of watermelon seeds also poses a constraint. Therefore, the fluctuating market demand and supply attributed to a lack of awareness, seasonal availability, changing trends, and consumer preferences are anticipated to challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global watermelon seeds market are:



• Advanta Limited

• Bayer AG

• Corteva Agriscience

• D.L.F. Seeds & Science

• Groupe Limagrain Holding

• Mahyco

• Sakata Seed Group

• Syngenta Crop Protection AG

• TAKII & CO., LTD.

• Western Bio Vegetable Seeds Ltd



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Source



• Natural

• Conventional



By Type



• Raw

• Roasted

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



By End Use Industry



• Food Industry

• Nutraceuticals

• Dietary Supplements

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



