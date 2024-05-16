SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Holders of Units and Special Voting Units

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of the holders of Units and Special Voting Units (the “Meeting”) held today.



The total number of Units and Special Voting Units of SmartCentres (“Units” and “SVUs”, respectively) represented by holders of Units and SVUs (collectively, “Unitholders”) that voted in connection with the Meeting was 65,852,149 Units and 42,640,238 SVUs, representing in total 57.74% of SmartCentres’ issued and outstanding Units and SVUs. At the Meeting, Unitholders voted in favour of all items of business, including fixing the number of trustees to be elected or appointed at the Meeting and the election of each of the six trustee nominees proposed by management. The voting results for the election of trustees based on the Units and SVUs represented at the Meeting were as follows:

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Janet Bannister 104,939,360 96.99% 3,257,960 3.01% Neil Cunningham 107,680,206 99.52% 517,384 0.48% Garry Foster 107,498,540 99.35% 699,050 0.65% Sylvie Lachance 107,583,731 99.43% 613,859 0.57% Sharm Powell 103,648,321 95.80% 4,548,999 4.20% Michael Young 102,354,803 94.77% 5,650,379 5.23%

At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of SmartCentres. Also, 93.35% of Unitholders voted in favour of accepting SmartCentres’ approach to executive compensation (i.e. say-on-pay), as more particularly set forth in SmartCentres’ Management Information Circular dated April 5, 2024 (the “Circular”).

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available under SmartCentres’ profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

