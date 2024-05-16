Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 30, 2024 on Thursday, May 23, 2024 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, May 24, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: May 24, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET



Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and your unique PIN.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/ .

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.