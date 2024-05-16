Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Size To Worth USD 3,972.5 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 3.51%

New York, United States , May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Size to Grow from USD 2,813.4 Million in 2023 to USD 3,972.5 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.51% during the forecast period.





The airborne fire control radar industry is involved with the development, production, and sale of radar systems designed specifically for military aircraft to detect, track, and engage targets, most notably hostile aircraft and missiles. These radar systems are crucial for increasing situational awareness, enabling air-to-air and ground combat capabilities, and ensuring the success of aerial missions. The future of the airborne fire control radar industry is being defined by an increased emphasis on network-centric warfare and the development of multi-function radars capable of performing many duties simultaneously. As militaries strive to increase operational capabilities and preserve a competitive edge, investment in next-generation radar systems remains a major priority.

Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Size By Platform (Fighter Jets, Combat Helicopter, Special Mission Aircraft and UAVs) By Frequency Band (L & S-band, X-band, and KU/K/KA band), By Application (Air to Sea, Air to Air, and Air to Ground), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033.

Insights by Platform

The fighter jets segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Several countries throughout the world are investing in modernising their fighter aircraft fleets in order to maintain air superiority and counter growing threats. Upgrading existing fighter aircraft with enhanced fire control radar systems is an important part of these modernization efforts since it enhances combat capabilities, situational awareness, and battlefield survival. Fighter jets are increasingly outfitted with multi-function AESA radar systems capable of performing a wide range of missions, including air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, electronic warfare, and maritime reconnaissance. These adaptive radar systems improve situational awareness, target detection, and tracking, enabling fighter pilots to successfully attack multiple threats in challenging operating settings.

Insights by Frequency Band

The X-band segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. X-band radar systems have excellent resolution and precision, making them ideal for target detection, tracking, and identification in both air-to-air and air-to-ground scenarios. Their ability to accurately identify between tightly spaced targets and provide wide situational awareness enhances the performance of aerial fire control systems in challenging combat settings. X-band radar systems can detect targets at vast distances, providing early warning and increasing the gap between aircraft and potential threats. This extended detection range enables fighter aircraft equipped with X-band fire control radars to engage targets beyond optical range, hence increasing mission effectiveness and battlefield survival. X-band radar systems help to advance network-centric warfare by allowing for the exchange of real-time sensor data with other friendly platforms and command centres.

Insights by Application

The Air to Ground segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The increased emphasis on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations has created a larger demand for airborne fire control radar systems capable of precise strike capabilities against ground targets. Air-to-ground radar systems enable military aircraft to successfully identify, track, and engage ground-based threats such as hostile vehicles, structures, and personnel while causing minimal collateral damage. Air-to-ground radar systems enable military aircraft to precisely deliver guided missiles and munition systems to predetermined ground targets. These radar systems provide precise target collection, identification, and engagement, improving the effectiveness of air-to-ground missions while lowering the risk to friendly forces and civilians.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Airborne Fire Control Radar Market from 2023 to 2033. North American governments, particularly those of the United States and Canada, invest heavily on military modernization initiatives to preserve their technological superiority and protect national security. These projects include the acquisition of contemporary fighter planes and other military assets outfitted with advanced fire control radar systems. North American countries, particularly the United States, have among the world's largest defence budgets. This significant funding enables defence organisations to invest in the research, procurement, and maintenance of airborne fire control radar systems to suit a wide range of military objectives and operational requirements. North American defence businesses leverage their technological expertise and global networks to sell airborne fire control radar systems to allies and foreign customers.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Geopolitical tensions and security concerns abound in the Asia-Pacific area, including territorial disputes, military buildups, and the proliferation of new weapon systems. As a result, regional governments are aggressively investing in defence assets, such as sophisticated airborne fire control radar systems, to reinforce their deterrence stance and address emerging security issues. Many Asian-Pacific countries are implementing extensive military modernization plans to boost defence capabilities and deal with new security challenges. This includes the purchase of modern fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other military platforms outfitted with cutting-edge fire control radar systems to ensure air superiority and operational effectiveness in the region's diverse operational situations.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies covered::BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Electronics Limited, Hensoldt AG, Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo S.P.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SAAB AB, Thales Group, and

Recent Market Developments

In February 2021, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has installed ELTA-sourced Active Electronically Scanning Radar on Jaguar Darin III fighter jets.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market, Platform Analysis

Fighter Jets

Combat Helicopter

Special Mission Aircraft

UAVs

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market, Frequency Band Analysis

L & S-band

X-band

KU/K/KA band

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market, Application Analysis

Air to Sea

Air to Air

Air to Ground

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



