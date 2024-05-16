Prairie Provident Reports on AGM Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") (TSX:PPR) announces voting results from its annual shareholders' meeting held today.
At the meeting, each of Patrick McDonald, Glenn Hamilton, Dale Miller, Ryan Rawlyk, Matthew Shyba and Kathy Turgeon was elected, by ordinary resolution, as a director of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.
Following are details as to the number of votes cast 'for' the election of each director nominee at the meeting, and the percentage that figure represented of the total shares voted or withheld from voting in respect of that nominee.
|Director
|Number of votes FOR election
|% of total votes FOR or WITHHELD
|Patrick McDonald
|565,448,151
|97.79%
|Glenn Hamilton
|577,747,838
|99.92%
|Dale Miller
|577,745,815
|99.92%
|Ryan Rawlyk
|576,746,787
|99.74%
|Matthew Shyba
|577,715,679
|99.91%
|Kathy Turgeon
|576,722,139
|99.74%
Shareholders also passed an ordinary resolution at the meeting appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.
