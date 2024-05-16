Flash News: OKX Teams Up with Leading Runes Projects for Airdrop Campaign Featuring 500 Million Runes Token Prize Pool, Launches Runes Trading Leaderboard

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 15, 2024.

OKX Teams Up with Leading Runes Projects for Airdrop Campaign Featuring 500 Million Runes Token Prize Pool, Launches Runes Trading Leaderboard

OKX today announced the launch of its Runes Airdrop Event in partnership with RSIC, Pups, Game of Blocks, Rune Mania Miner and OpenStamp, featuring a prize pool of 500 million Runes tokens.

Beginning on May 15, 2024 and ending on May 29, 2024, the Runes Airdrop Event gives eligible OKX Wallet users who hold ≥ 0.0005 BTC during the campaign period and make at least one trade on OKX's Runes Market in the last 30 days, as well as follow OKX Web3 and its partners on X, the opportunity to claim a share of the Runes token prize pool. The Runes Airdrop Event's prize pool is made up of the following Runes tokens: RSIC·GENESIS·RUNE, GOB•IS•GOB•IS•GOB, MANIA•MANIA•MANIA and BULLX. 10,000 USDT in BTC from Pups are also up for grabs. Users are invited to participate in the event here.

Alongside this, OKX has also launched a Runes Trading Leaderboard, tracking daily transaction addresses and order addresses for each Runes project, considered as the project's daily votes. The top 3 projects by votes will feature on the OKX Runes Market homepage, with the leaderboard updated daily.

In an era characterized by the proliferation of digital tokens, Runes stands out due to its unique UTXO-based structure. This inscription standard has been integrated into the Bitcoin network, simplifying the creation and management of tokens. It offers a streamlined alternative to traditional models, reducing blockchain bloat and significantly improving scalability. In the wake of the Bitcoin halving, OKX is proud to be the first platform to offer zero-fee Runes trading on mobile.

