New Method Wellness is now In-Network with TriWest

San Juan Capistrano, California, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Method Wellness, a leading substance abuse treatment center located in Southern California, is thrilled to announce it’s now in-network with TriWest Healthcare Alliance. This allows New Method Wellness to extend its specialized substance abuse and mental health services to veterans receiving care under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) community care network.

New Method Wellness, led by its CEO and veteran, Ed Blum, is renowned for its dedication to providing holistic and individualized treatment plans tailored to the unique needs of each client. "As a veteran myself, I am deeply honored to collaborate with TriWest in delivering essential rehabilitation services to our fellow veterans," said Ed Blum, CEO of New Method Wellness. "Our veterans deserve the utmost quality of care to tackle the distinctive obstacles they encounter. Being in-network with TriWest enables us to expand our support to those who have selflessly served our country."

The agreement between New Method Wellness and TriWest enables VA-authorized veterans to access a wide range of substance abuse services, including residential treatment, partial-hospitalization and intensive outpatient care, all infused with alternative holistic therapies. This integration of complementary approaches underscores the commitment to providing comprehensive and tailored care to veterans.

Eligible veterans that are pre-authorized by the VA can now access New Method Wellness’s diverse range of holistic and clinical therapies through TriWest, ensuring a continuum of care that is both comprehensive and personalized.

New Method Wellness is a premier dual-diagnosis drug and alcohol rehab center in Southern California, distinguished for its unique approach to treating substance abuse by integrating traditional and holistic therapies. The center’s mission is to provide compassionate care that addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of recovery, empowering clients with the tools needed for sustainable wellness.

