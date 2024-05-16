Global Sulphur Pastilles Market Size To Exceed USD 1.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.29%

New York, United States , May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sulphur Pastilles Market Size is to Grow from USD 0.97 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.29% during the projected period.





Sulphur pastilles are homogeneous dome-shaped yellow solids. The pastille shape promotes free-flowing and dust-free products. The move to sustainable agriculture, includes sulphur pastilles as crucial soil amendments to improve soil health and crop productivity. Furthermore, the market is being driven by increased demand for sulphuric acid production, as sulfur pastilles constitute a major feedstock. Favorable regulatory measures that encourage sustainable agriculture practices and environmental protection offer significant opportunities for market expansion. They have been sought after by organic farmers who want to improve soil health and fertility in a sustainable way since they provide a natural source of sulphur without the use of synthetic pesticides. Sulphur pastilles can help restore soil fertility by enhancing nutrient availability, encouraging balanced soil fertility, and increasing soil sulphur levels, all of which promote sustainable crop production systems. However, since sulphur pastilles' slow-release form allows for long-term, continuous availability of nutrients, their low solubility necessitates careful long-term nutrient management planning.

Browse 210 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 190 Pages and in-depth TOC on the " Global Sulphur Pastilles Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sulphur 90%, Sulphur 85%), By Process (Prilling/Pelletizing, Extrusion), By Application (Agriculture, Chemical Processing, Rubber Processing, Pharmaceuticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The sulphur 90% segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global sulphur pastilles market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the type, the global sulphur pastilles market is categorized into sulphur 90%, and sulphur 85%. Among these, the sulphur 90% segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global sulphur pastilles market during the anticipation timeframe. They can be used in agriculture to fix pH imbalances in soil, resulting in better growing conditions for crops that require a moderate level of acidity. Sulphur is vital for plant growth because it regulates enzyme activity, protein synthesis, and general plant health. When crop demands exceed soil sulphur levels, sulphur deficiencies can be rectified using sulfur 90% pastilles.

The prilling/pelletizing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the process, the global sulphur pastilles market is categorized into prilling/pelletizing, and extrusion. Among these, the prilling/pelletizing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. The growing need for sulphur-based products in industries such as mining, chemicals, and agriculture has driven the expansion of prilling and pelletizing facilities. Pelleting and prilling activities generate sulphur pastilles, which are valuable raw materials for the production of chemicals, rubber, fertilizers, and other industrial products.

The agriculture segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global sulphur pastilles market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the application, the global sulphur pastilles market is categorized into agriculture, chemical processing, rubber processing, and pharmaceuticals. Among these, the agriculture segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global sulphur pastilles market during the anticipation timeframe. Sulphur is essential for various plant growth functions, including nitrogen metabolism, enzyme activity, and protein and oil synthesis. Sulphur-deficient plants usually have short, wiry stems and yellowing of the young (top) leaves.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global sulphur pastilles market over the anticipation timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global sulphur pastilles market over the anticipation timeframe. China has emerged as a prominent customer due to its developing economy, large steel production base, and increased demand in other application categories such as fertilizers and agrochemicals. Furthermore, the region is seeing a surge in demand for sulfur pastilles as people become more aware of environmental sustainability and organic farming techniques. Farmers like sulfur pastilles as a natural, environmentally friendly soil additive. Agricultural policy, subsidies, and government incentives can all influence the demand for sulphur pastilles.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global sulphur pastilles market during the anticipation timeframe. In numerous North American agricultural regions, soil deterioration and chemical shortages such as a sulfur deficiency have grown to be serious problems. Continuous farming practices and unbalanced nutrient management have resulted in soil sulfur depletion. Sulfur fertilizers help to restore sulfur content in the soil, alleviating nutrient deficiencies and increasing soil fertility, resulting in economic increase in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global sulphur pastilles market are National Est. For Agricultural & Industrial Sulphur, Balaji Impex, Devco Australia Holdings Pty Ltd, Georgia Gulf Sulphur Corporation, Coogee Chemicals, Brimfertt, Martin Midstream Partners LP, Swancorp, Grupa Azoty, Tiger Sul Products LLC, and others.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Grupa Azoty established a Biofertilizer Research and Development Center, proving its commitment to agricultural innovation and sustainability. This project may increase interest in environmentally friendly fertilizers like sulfur pastilles.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global sulphur pastilles market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Sulphur Pastilles Market, By Type

Sulphur 90%

Sulphur 85%

Global Sulphur Pastilles Market, By Process

Prilling/Pelletizing

Extrusion

Global Sulphur Pastilles Market, By Application

Agriculture

Chemical Processing

Rubber Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Global Sulphur Pastilles Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



