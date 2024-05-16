Flash News: OKX Fosters Growth in Notcoin Ecosystem with Trading Campaign Featuring 300 Million NOT Prize Pool

NASSAU, the Bahamas, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 16, 2024.



OKX Fosters Growth in Notcoin Ecosystem with Trading Campaign Featuring 300 Million NOT Prize Pool

OKX today announced the launch of its 'NOT Trade and Earn' campaign featuring a 300 million NOT prize pool. This campaign, coupled with the recent addition of Notcoin on OKX's Jumpstart and spot market, aims to offer more ways for eligible users to interact with the Notcoin ecosystem, which already boasts 35 million members.



The NOT trading campaign, starting on May 16 at 12:00 (UTC) and ending on May 31 at 16:00 (UTC), offers a reward of 10,000 NOT tokens each to qualified users who complete the following steps*:

Click 'Join Now' on the campaign landing page;

Deposit at least 100 USDT or USDC worth of NOT; and

Trade at least US$500 worth of NOT on OKX's spot or perpetual futures market.

OKX also partnered with Notcoin to launch a 'NOT Learn and Earn' campaign earlier this week. Beginning on May 14 at 8:30 (UTC) and ending on May 31 at 23:59 (UTC), the campaign gives eligible users who complete KYC and successfully complete a quiz on Notcoin the opportunity to receive up to 0.5 TON. Further details, as well as terms and conditions, are available here.

In addition to these campaigns, OKX will also collaborate with the Notcoin community to host several social media initiatives - including hosting a Telegram AMA and X Spaces on Notcoin today at 8:00 (UTC) and 16:00 (UTC), respectively. These initiatives are designed to foster a broader understanding of Notcoin, its unique features, and its potential impact on the wider Telegram Open Network (TON) and crypto communities.

Far from being your typical GameFi project, Notcoin is TON's clicker game that has achieved viral status within the Telegram ecosystem. Thanks to its ease of access through the Telegram app, Notcoin has gathered a massive following through the lowered barrier to entry. OKX has long recognized the potential of the Telegram Open Network and its ecosystem projects. On November 2023, the crypto exchange's investment arm, OKX Ventures, published a report providing in-depth analysis of TON and highlighting that the network's user base is expected to reach 500 million by 2028.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

Note: Not all products are available in all regions.

*Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer