Sweetener Market to Reach $154.6 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Sweetener Market by Type (Sucrose, Starch Sweeteners and Sugar Alcohol, High Intensity Sweeteners), Application (Bakery and Cereal, Beverages, Dairy, Processed Food, Confectionery, Table Top Sweetener), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Store, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "sweetener market" was valued at $88.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $154.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2035.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07467

The growth of the sweetener market is influenced by several prime determinants that shape its trajectory and expansion. Firstly, shifting consumer preferences towards healthier lifestyles and increased awareness of the adverse effects of excessive sugar consumption have been key drivers. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional sugar that offer reduced calorie content or are perceived as more natural. This has led to a surge in demand for low-calorie sweeteners, such as stevia and monk fruit extract, as well as natural sweeteners like honey and agave syrup. Additionally, rising incidences of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes have heightened the demand for sugar substitutes, further propelling market growth.

Secondly, regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing sugar consumption and promoting healthier dietary choices have significantly influenced the sweetener market. Governments worldwide are implementing measures such as sugar taxes, mandatory labeling of sugar content, and regulations on advertising sugary products. These regulations have encouraged food and beverage manufacturers to reformulate their products with alternative sweeteners to meet changing consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Moreover, technological advancements and innovations in sweetener formulations have expanded the market by enhancing taste profiles, improving product stability, and reducing production costs. As a result, the sweetener market is poised for continued growth, driven by evolving consumer behaviors, regulatory interventions, and ongoing product innovation.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $88.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 $154.6 Billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 445 Segments Covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, And Region Drivers Increasing Health Consciousness and Demand for Low-Calorie Alternatives Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Like Obesity and Diabetes. Growing Adoption of Natural Sweeteners. Opportunities Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Sweeteners. Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific And Latin America. Innovations In Sugar Reduction Solutions. Restraints Negative Perceptions Associated with Artificial Sweeteners. Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials.

The sucrose segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the sucrose segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global sweetener market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the high-intensity sweeteners segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Procure Complete Report (445 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/sweetener-market

The beverages segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By application, the beverages segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global sweetener market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Additionally, the table top sweetener segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The supermarket and hypermarkets segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global sweetener market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Additionally, the online store segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07467

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific has the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global sweetener market revenue. In addition, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods Plc

Cargill, Incorporated

Celanese Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group

Roquette Freres

Südzucker Group

Tate and Lyle Plc

Trending Reports in Food & Beverages Industry:

Natural Food Preservatives Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Artificial and Natural Sweeteners Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2023-2032

Crystalline Fructose Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2024-2035

Food Ingredients Market Statistical Analysis and Industry Trend, 2022-2031

Alternative Sweeteners Market Size, Share Overview & Growth Drivers, 2022-2031

High-intensity Sweeteners Market Statistical Analysis and Growth Forecast, 2020-2031

Sugar Substitute Market Size, Share Analysis and Industry Trend, 2024-2035

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages