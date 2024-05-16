Dividend payment ex-date of JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’

The regular shareholders' meeting of JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’, held on April 26, 2024, approved to pay out the retained earnings of 21 122.00 EUR in dividends, which is 0.05 EUR per share.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (SCM1R, ISIN: LV0000100600) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on May 21, 2024 at the end of the working day.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is May 20, 2024. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ will pay dividend 0.05 EUR per share on May 22, 2024.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ confirms that the dividends are paid from the profit earned until 31.12.2017.





Zanda Mālniece

Public relations specialist

Phone: 67972040