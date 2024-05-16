SAF production in France:

Haffner Energy announces new strategic project

Vitry-le-François, May 16, 2024, 8:00 am (CEST), France

Paris-Vatry SAF is a new Sustainable Aviation Fuel production project led by Haffner Energy, the company announces today. This facility is designed to meet the exponential demand for the decarbonization of air transport. Developed with multiple public and private partners, Paris-Vatry SAF will be located at Paris-Vatry airport, in the Grand-Est Region.

“This is a strategic project, as it contributes to the decarbonization of aviation and reflects the green reindustrialization policy, a source of job creation, that we are collectively pursuing. It offers unprecedented development prospects for the economic and industrial sovereignty of the Grand-Est Region and of France", states Regional President Franck Leroy.

The biofuel will be produced using Haffner Energy's patented technological process, via the thermolysis of local biomass residues. Marne County (“département de la Marne”) is close to Paris and owns Paris-Vatry airport, where the project will be developed. It is also France's leading agricultural county in terms of Useful Agricultural Surface (SAU), with a remarkably high level of agricultural residues.

The county has signed an MoU with Haffner Energy.

“Haffner Energy's SAF production project is fully in line with our ambition to enhance the attractiveness of Paris-Vatry airport in order to strengthen its economic development,” says Jean-Marc Roze, President of the Marne County government. “Our airport has great potential, and the availability of sustainable aviation fuel will be a competitive advantage in attracting airlines with regular import and export flows,” he adds.

An ambitious project to decarbonize aviation

Paris-Vatry SAF will boast an initial production capacity of 30,000 tonnes of SAF per year, with the option of doubling production to 60,000 tonnes. A tripling to 90,000 tonnes per year could also be achieved by adding modules in a second phase of the project.

Each tonne of SAF amounts to 3 tons of CO2 avoided in the atmosphere, according to life-cycle analysis. In addition, more than 3 tonnes of biogenic CO2 are extracted from the SAFNOCA® process.

This project will contribute to meet regulatory obligations to decarbonize aviation in Europe. Several airlines have already expressed a keen interest in the SAF produced at Paris-Vatry airport, not least because of its proximity to major international airports, primarily Paris-Charles de Gaulle, but also Luxembourg and Brussels. Several industry players have expressed an interest in investing in this project.

SAFNOCA® technology for SAF production

The proprietary SAFNOCA® technology developed by Haffner Energy, the result of its 30 years' experience, has the unique characteristic of being feedstock agnostic. Biomass is an abundant raw material provided it is used in a technology process that requires no restrictive quality criteria.

A sustainable and competitive SAF project requires the ability to accept all kinds of biomass without conflicts of use nor restrictions. This is where the unique positioning of SAFNOCA® technology comes into play.

A strong contribution to the circular economy, particularly in agriculture

Agricultural residues with no conflicts of use will provide local farmers with a significant and stable additional income over the long term. Biomass handling and logistics will create many indirect jobs.

A solid ecosystem of partners to contribute to the project's success

In addition to the partnership with Marne County, the project will rely on a number of technological partnerships, including with leading engineering companies.

Haffner Energy has also forged partnerships with several biomass suppliers (agricultural and forestry residues, energy crops grown on marginal land) to secure the supply of the biomass required for this project. This approach is part of a strong commitment to involve all stakeholders.

A new unit structured around the development of SAF

Paris-Vatry SAF is the first SAF project announced by Haffner Energy. The Company is actively developing other SAF projects in Europe and the United States. Among other things, current discussions on Paris-Vatry SAF also involve opportunities to replicate the project internationally.

“These major strategic projects are highly value-creating for the Company, which is why we have created a dedicated SAF unit headed by Marcella Franchi, with Francisco Da Silva Passos in charge of SAF Business Development”, says Philippe Haffner, Chairman and CEO of the Company.





ABOUT HAFFNER ENERGY



Haffner Energy designs, manufactures, supplies and operates biofuel and hydrogen solutions using biomass residues. Its innovative, patented thermolysis technology produces Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as well as renewable gas, hydrogen and methanol. It also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and/or biochar/biocarbon. A family-owned company co-founded 30 years ago by Marc and Philippe Haffner, Haffner Energy has been working from the outset to decarbonize industry and all forms of mobility, as well as governments and local authorities.

Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth (code ISIN : FR0014007ND6 – Mnémonique : ALHAF).





