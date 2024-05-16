Solutions30 announces an investment in the capital of So-Tec to round out its photovoltaic offering

Paris, May 16th, 2024



Against a backdrop of strong growth in demand for renewable energy, and to complete its integrated service offering in the ENR business, Solutions30 has acquired a 10% stake in So-Tec, a company specializing in the construction of photovoltaic power plants, alongside the company's historic management team. Ultimately, and according to the agreement between the acquiring shareholders, Solutions30 will become the majority shareholder over the next few years and will control 100% of the capital within 5 years.

So-Tec is a French company based near Montpellier, employing almost 100 people and generating sales of over 20 million euros. It is recognized as a leading expert in the photovoltaic sector, mainly in the deployment of ground-mounted structures and the construction of rooftop power plants. So-Tec designs and installs all types of installations (shadehouses, greenhouses, roofs, ground-mounted, floating, agrivoltaic) throughout France, regularly working in synergy with Solutions30.

With nearly 30 years' combined experience, the alliance of Solutions30 and So-Tec will provide the French market with a unique "Made in France" offering, capable of addressing both the Structural and Electrical work packages and taking on the overall management of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contracts, from design through engineering to materials procurement and construction. Synergies will enable the Group to shorten design lead times, optimize purchasing and control the value chain and construction schedule, guaranteeing customers complete, optimized project management.

Investing in So-Tec is a further step in Solutions30's dynamic positioning in the photovoltaic sector and reaffirms its ambition to build one of the main leaders in the sector in France. Able to operate complex projects by integrating the entire value chain, in a market in very high demand, Solutions30 aims to double its sales from this activity to €40 million by 2024, whereas So-Tec will only contribute to the Group's sales from 2025. To achieve this, the Group intends to create commercial synergies, extend its scope of operations to the whole of France, and strengthen its teams with the recruitment of 50 people by 2024. A training program in the ENR professions for all talents from the construction and building industries will kick-start the transition to a sector set to peak in the coming years.

On signing the deal, Amaury Boilot, Solutions30 France’s CEO and Group Secretary General, commented, "With the photovoltaic market gathering pace, projects are becoming more structured, and clients are increasingly looking for multi-lot experts capable of supporting them from design through to maintenance. By combining our know-how and expertise with a leader in the construction of photovoltaic power plants, we are in a position to respond to all the biggest projects already in the pipeline for the coming months with France's major energy companies. This is a major milestone in our development that positions us as a market leader. We're delighted to have been able to involve management, who are particularly expert in technologies and the market, in this great adventure."





About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 80 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1,000 MWp. In pursuing its vision of a more connected and sustainable world, Solutions30 has become an industry

leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

