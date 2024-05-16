IDEX Biometrics Webcast Presentation 16 May 2024

Oslo, Norway – 16 May 2024 - IDEX Biometrics will give a webcast presentation today at 09:00 CET in connection with its interim report for the first quarter of 2024. The presentation will be held by Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, and Catharina Ekløf, Chief Commercial and Operating Officer. The webcast presentation can be viewed at the following link:

https://idexbiometrics.videosync.fi/q1-2024

The presentation file is also available on the IDEX Biometrics website: www.idexbiometrics.com/investors (http://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors)

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity to create unmatched convenience and uncompromised security for users. Our solutions are based on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, targeting card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. We partner with leading card manufacturers and other industry experts to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

