Bioxodes receives European Patent Office intention to grant patent, offering lead asset broad protection in thromboinflammation

Gosselies (Belgium), May 16, 2024 – Bioxodes SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic and inflammatory diseases, announces today it has received a notice from the European Patent Office of its intention to grant a patent for the lead asset of Bioxodes, BIOX-101 (Ir-CPI), further broadening the candidate therapy’s protection in thromboinflammation, and adding to the company’s strong portfolio of intellectual property rights, which include a related approval in Australia, dating from June 2022, and a pending patent grant from Russia’s Center for Intellectual Property Rights.



“The European Patent Office's intention to grant a patent for BIOX-101 in Europe represents a significant milestone for the advancement of this first-in-class drug, offering a breakthrough hope for hemorrhagic stroke patients, and demonstrating potential applicability across related conditions. The European Patent Office plays a leading role in how patent decisions are taken across the world, and we anticipate favorable outcomes for our patent filings in other countries as well,” said Marc Dechamps, Chief Executive Officer of Bioxodes.

BIOX-101 has enjoyed patent protection in the US and Europe for several years for its active ingredient and for the treatment of thrombosis. The active ingredient in BIOX-101 is derived from a protein found in tick saliva, effectively preventing blood clot formation without increasing bleeding risks. By inhibiting the activation of neutrophils, it also prevents the acute neuroinflammatory events associated with intracerebral hemorrhage. BIOX-101 is in development for the treatment of patients within the first 72 hours of a hemorrhagic stroke and is currently in Phase 2a clinical testing in a randomized open-label proof-of-concept study among 32 patients in Belgium.

About Bioxodes

Bioxodes is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic and inflammatory diseases. Since its founding in 2013, Bioxodes has developed its lead asset BIOX-101, a first-in-class drug candidate aimed at patients with thromboinflammatory disease. BIOX-101’s unique mechanism of action is the foundation of an innovative pipeline of drug candidates for the prevention of (thrombo)inflammatory diseases. The company, which is based in Gosselies in Belgium, has so far secured €34 million in funding from Belgian investment funds and business angels, including €12 million in non-dilutive funding from the Wallonia region. Worldwide, Bioxodes holds both granted and pending patents associated with Ir-CPI.

