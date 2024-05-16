Global $26.23 Bn Airport Lounge Access Market, 2020-2023 & 2024-2030: Focus on United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airport Lounge Access Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Ownership (Airline, Airport, Government Owned, and Privately Owned), By Access Method, By Travel Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at USD 5.71 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 26.23 Billion in 2030. The Global Airport Lounge Access market showcased growth at a CAGR of 15.16% during 2020-2023.

This research report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea).

The airport lounge access market operates within the broader context of the travel and hospitality industry, catering primarily to frequent travellers, business travellers, and premium passengers seeking enhanced comfort, amenities, and services while waiting for their flights. This market has experienced notable growth in recent years due to several factors.



The increasing globalization and interconnectedness of economies have led to a rise in business travel and international tourism. As more individuals and businesses engage in cross-border activities, the demand for convenient and comfortable travel experiences has grown. Airport lounges offer a sanctuary within bustling airport terminals, providing travellers with amenities such as comfortable seating, complimentary food and beverages, Wi-Fi access, workstations, and sometimes even spa facilities, all of which enhance the overall travel experience.



Similarly, the expansion and modernization of airports worldwide have contributed to the growth of the airport lounge access market. Many airports are investing in upgrading their facilities and amenities to cater to the needs and preferences of discerning travellers. As a result, there has been an increase in the number of lounges available and improvements in the quality of services offered, attracting more passengers to opt for lounge access either through airline loyalty programs, credit card perks, or standalone lounge memberships.



Moreover, the competitive landscape within the airline industry has prompted carriers to differentiate themselves by offering premium services and amenities to their customers. Access to airport lounges has become a key offering for airlines looking to attract and retain high-value passengers. Airlines often partner with lounge operators or invest in their own lounges to provide an exclusive and seamless travel experience for their premium passengers, thereby driving growth in the airport lounge access market.



Additionally, advancements in technology and digital platforms have made it easier for travellers to access and book lounge services. Many lounge operators and third-party aggregators offer online booking platforms and mobile apps that enable travellers to purchase lounge access or memberships conveniently, further expanding the reach of the market.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea).

The report presents the analysis of Airport Lounge Access Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market By Ownership (Airline, Airport, Government Owned, and Privately Owned)

The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market By Access Method (Loyalty Programs, Credit/Debit Cards, Digital & QR Code, Walk In, and Airline Voucher)

The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market By Travel Type (Personal, and Business)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development of 25 leading companies including (but not limited to) independent lounge operators and airline companies.

