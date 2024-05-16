ShibaSwap Comes Home: Decentralized Exchange ShibaSwap Ports to Shibarium, Unleashing the Power of Community

DUBAI, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SHIB, a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies that has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide, today announced that it has ported its decentralized exchange ShibaSwap to the Shibarium blockchain. The DEX will now be usable on both Ethereum and Shibarium. The move is the defining upgrade for ShibaSwap, empowering creators, fostering connections, and driving innovation on Shibarium.





ShibaSwap, powered by Shibarium, will offer a variety of new decentralized exchange and decentralized app (Dapp) utilities, including:

A brand new and enhanced dashboard and improved user processes (add/withdraw liquidity, staking, trend analysis, and more)

Discovery charts for new and trending tokens to help traders navigate the market’s volatility and craziness

The onboarding of new tokens onto ShibaSwap

The community is encouraged to leverage ShibaSwap on Shibarium. Part of the transaction fees portion will be utilized to enhance the value of the LPs used in the swap transaction. This results in an increase in the value of the LP tokens for users, ultimately benefiting the community of yield farmers as a whole.



"The new ShibaSwap empowers DEFI innovators looking for the next hit on Shibarium to find, swap, and interact with community tokens in an entirely new way! It is the

redesigned beating heart of a freshly forked Shibarium, where community tokens can flourish. We invite the community to try our new swap and invite current Shibarium tokens to port over to our swap with ease. Finally, rest assured, this new UX is still an early Shibaswap version, with more updates in the pipeline for the product,” said Shiba Inu Lead Developer known as Shytoshi Kusama.

Focusing on facilitating high-speed transactions with minimal gas fees and transforming the user experience in the blockchain space, Shibarium is built on the community-first and environment-friendly consensus mechanism. Anyone can build cost-effective protocols on Shibarium, expanding the reach and potential of the ecosystem while enriching the overall user experience. Shibarium also supports the other growing segments of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, including the $SHIB and $LEASH tokens, SHEboshis DN-404 tokens, SHIB The Metaverse, the ShibaSwap DEX, and the Shiba Eternity game.

About SHIB

SHIB is a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies that has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide. It has 3.9 million X (formerly Twitter) followers and is frequently ranked as the second-most searched crypto project by Google. Its ecosystem of tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs and SHEboshi NFTs. SHIB.io utilizes the Shib Ecosystem to power quality technologies including SHIB:The Metaverse and Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain providing a solid foundation, scalability, security, and innovation for a decentralized world.

To learn more about SHIB, please visit the official website: https://www.shib.io.