Ziel Partners with Portocanna to Receive the First EU GMP Certification for the Use of Frequency Technology for Microbial Control in Cannabis

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziel, the industry leader providing next-generation customized, microbial control solutions for the agriculture and cannabis industries, today announced that its partner Portocanna, a medical cannabis processor in Portugal received GMP validation for the decontamination of cannabis flower using Ziel’s radio Frequency System (RF) technology. With the GMP certification in an EU member state, Portocanna is well positioned to supply medical cannabis from their EU-GMP pharmaceutical facility to the expanding markets in Germany and the UK.



“We are delighted that our radio frequency technology has received the first EU GMP approval for microbial control through our partnership with Portocanna,” says Arthur de Cordova, CEO and Co-Founder of Ziel. “We are well positioned in the EU to solve a problem every cultivator needs to address if they want to secure a presence in the rapidly growing European cannabis market.”

GMP defines the minimum standard that medical manufacturers must meet in their product processing operations under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which coordinates and standardizes GMP activities at the European Union (EU) level. All entities that import or export cannabis to and within the EU are required to be GMP certified, representing a substantial investment and commitment to comply with these regulations. With this first GMP certification, Ziel’s technology now provides cultivators and post-harvest processors seeking to produce within the EU, or export to the EU, a clear, streamlined pathway for integrating a microbial control step into their operations.

Unlike ionizing forms of radiation such as X-ray, gamma, and e-beam, radio frequency is a non-ionizing, thermal process compliant with organic processes. In the European market, radio frequency does not require additional labeling and licensing for use in cannabis decontamination. For example, Germany requires registration of all strains treated with ionizing radiation (X-ray, gamma, and e-beam) prior to distribution within the country; a process that takes 6 to 9 months and an administrative fee of €2,500 per strain.

“Portocanna is extremely well positioned to increase medical cannabis exports from its EU GMP-certified facility,” said Amit Adri, CEO and founder of Portocanna S.A. “The use of radio frequency in our GMP processes allows us to efficiently meet increased demand following passage of Germany’s landmark cannabis reform law passed April 1, and efficiently meet strict German regulatory requirements for cannabis safety.”

“Domestically, Portocanna’s has received approval for one of its cannabis formulations on the Portuguese market,” continued Edri. “Our products are treated with radio frequency to meet Infarmed and EU requirements for patient safety.”

About Ziel

Ziel is the industry leader providing next-generation customized, microbial control solutions for the agriculture and cannabis industries. The markets in which the company currently operates include tree nuts, seeds, and select fruit, as well as cannabis and hemp. Ziel’s products harness radio frequency and microwave technologies to build customized solutions that help customers consistently meet regulatory requirements, preserve product integrity, improve operational processes, and maximize profits. Ziel has a worldwide clientele who commercially process food and cannabis products with installations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Chile, Mexico, and across the EU. Ziel’s corporate headquarters are located in San Francisco. To learn more about Ziel’s solutions visit www.ziel.com.

About Portocanna

Portocanna aims to become the leading medical cannabis processor in Europe. With a 3,000 sqm EU GMP-certified facility, an in-house R&D lab, and the largest cannabis logistics center in the EU, the company is supported by a highly skilled and experienced team. After successfully launching medical cannabis products in Germany and the UK, and with a product soon to be introduced in the Portuguese market, Portocanna is focused on expanding its portfolio in these key markets. Additionally, the company is actively pursuing growth opportunities in other European regions. With 25 proprietary cannabis cultivars developed and registered, along with significant R&D investments, Portocanna is pioneering innovative delivery methods.

