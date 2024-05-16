Microwavable Foods Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $204 Billion by 2030 - Innovations in Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Packaging to Spur Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microwavable Foods - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Microwavable Foods Market to Reach $204 Billion by 2030



The global market for Microwavable Foods estimated at US$145.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$204 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Microwavable foods are adapting to evolving culinary preferences by offering quick and convenient cooking solutions. Recent market activity reflects advancements in microwave packaging, enhancing the cooking experience. The global outlook for microwavable foods includes insights into key competitors' market share and their presence categorized by strength.

Frozen Microwavable Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$169.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Chilled Microwavable Foods segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

Despite economic fluctuations, the market benefits from a resurgence in frozen foods and ready meals, driven by consumer demand for convenience and health. Food processors are dispelling myths about frozen microwavable foods, particularly in the realm of ready meals and value-added options like blanched fruits and vegetables. Growing interest in microwavable seafood meals, along with the culinary preferences of millennials for home-cooked meals, further boosts market demand, with the global millennial population serving as an important indicator of opportunity.



The Microwavable Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$46 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.5 Billion by the year 2030.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Frozen Food Renaissance & the Ready Meals Revolution Drives Healthy Growth in Demand for Microwavable Foods

Food Processors Try to Eliminate Myths about Frozen Microwavable Foods

Frozen Ready Meals Lead the Pack

Value-Added Microwave Oven Blanched Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Gain Prominence

Growing Interest in Frozen Microwavable Seafood Meals Augur Well for the Market

The Millennials and their Preference for Cooking at Home Benefit Market Demand

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Witness Steady Growth in Demand

Innovations in Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Packaging to Spur Growth

Changing Landscape of Packaging for Shelf-Stable Foods

Convenience Factor Drive Adaptation of Popular Snack Foods to the Microwave

Microwavable Popcorn Feels the Heat with Growing Competition from RTE Popcorn

Growing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Innovation in Microwavable Foods

MATS: Long Term Freshness of Prepared Meals without Refrigeration

Select Innovative Healthy Microwavable Meal Options

Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the "Microwavability" Factor

Microwavable Ethnic Cuisine: The Order of the Day

Healthy Eating Brings the Spotlight on Steam Cooked Vegetables

Revival of Interest in Microwave Ovens & Steady Launch of Technically Advanced Models Signal Opportunities

Whirlpool Smart Front Control Range

Smart Microwave Cover

Tovala 'Smart Oven' to Cook Food Better

Microwave Oven with Radio Frequency Technology

Freescale's New Microwave Model Replace 50-Year-Old Technology

Microwave Ovens: Improved, Altered & Perfected to Meet Native Requirements

RF Microwave: A New Wave of Cooking?

Microwaving Bakery Products Unravel the Complications of a Longstanding Problem

Microwavable Food Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying Food Preparation

Convenience Packaging: The Precedent to Efficient Microwavable Packaging

Innovations in Microwavable Food Packaging Contribute to Market Growth

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Shrinking Family Size

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Women Workforce

Aging Population

Kids Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Target for Microwavable Foods

