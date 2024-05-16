Global Wine Business Analysis Report 2024-2030: Canned Wine, The New Fad / Bourbon Barrels, The Upcoming Wine Aging Method / Precision Agriculture Methods / Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wine Market to Reach $528.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Wine estimated at US$385 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$528.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The wine sector, although niche within the global alcoholic beverages sector, is influenced by a multitude of factors shaping its consumption patterns. While Europe remains a core region for the industry, substantial opportunities are identified outside of Europe. However, the sector faces several challenges, including a declining image among health-conscious consumers, climate extremes affecting production, counterfeit wines, and anti-alcohol campaigns and legislations.

Still Wine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$273.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Sparkling Wine segment is estimated at 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Competition is fierce, with wineries deploying various strategies such as collaborations, aggressive marketing, and new product launches to succeed in the market. Enhancing taste, flavor, and quality remains a priority, while private label wines pose stiff competition to industry leaders in matured markets. The global key competitors' percentage market share in 2024 provides insights into the market structure and competitive dynamics.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Wine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$73 Billion by the year 2030.

